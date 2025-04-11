Watch: In 5 Seconds Flat Common Sense Judge Traps Woke 'BLM for 1st Graders' Lawyer

It’s not every day a California judge is a hero against wokeism.

At the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Judge Consuelo Maria Callahan flattened a government attorney with a decidedly commonsense retort that cut to the heart of the madness of the issue.

The case involves officials in the woke Capistrano Unified School District who severely punished a 7-year-old girl because of her wrongthink.

The first-grader, identified only as B.B. in court filings, had just learned about Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter at her Orange County, California, public school.

To console a classmate and show unity with three others after the lesson, B.B. drew a picture with four circles filled with varying hues representing their skin color.

She scrawled “Black Lives Mater,” adding the words “any life” below it before presenting it to her black classmate.

The children were perfectly fine with this exchange until the recipient’s mother got involved.

According to the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represents B.B., the mother alerted the school principal, who found this gesture problematic.

He forced B.B. to apologize to her classmate — who was just as confused by the hubbub — and barred the little artist from further drawings while keeping her from recess for two weeks.

B.B.’s parents were never contacted as those in authority shamed the little girl for a sweet and innocent expression of her free speech rights. When they caught wind of it, her parents sued over the violation of their daughter’s First Amendment liberties.

During this week’s hearing in front of a three-judge panel, an attorney for the school district tried to assert that B.B.’s drawing should receive fewer constitutional protections because first-graders are not sophisticated enough for nuanced debate.

The attorney noted students are usually “learning to tie their shoes” at that level.

“Maybe then you don’t give a Black Lives Matter course to a first-grader,” Judge Callahan shot back.

“Maybe you teach tying shoes,” she added.

Judge Callahan, a President George W. Bush appointee, nudged the attorney into the pit she dug for herself, just as the Bible warns:

“Whoever digs a pit will fall into it, and a stone will come back on him who starts it rolling,” (Proverbs 26:27).

Wokeism is a chasm of lies and illogical thinking that swallows anyone who embraces it. Unfortunately, this principal and the school district pulled down an innocent little girl with them.

It’s clear that this first-grader was made to feel sufficiently guilty — which, if we’re being honest, is the purpose of this race-baiting ideology — and felt she should do something about it.

B.B. should be commended for going out of her way to make amends for the injustices she was likely told she was responsible for perpetuating.

Instead, the addition of “all lives” branded her a bigot who deserved the most severe consequences a first-grader could receive.

This is, unfortunately, the kind of thing that happens all the time in public schools, which have a captive audience made up of our children who are forced to spend the first 12 years of their sentient lives locked in government buildings.

They ban wholesome things like religion and patriotism while teaching them degeneracy and hatred for self and country — that is, when they bother to teach them anything at all.

Judge Callahan was right that first-graders should not be indoctrinated in radical racial ideology before they can even tie their shoes.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen whether her solitary voice of reason will cut through the din of California wokeism.

