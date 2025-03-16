Watch: Did a 60 Second Moment at Golden Globes Bring LA Fires as God's Judgement?

On Jan. 5, the Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles. Hollywood royalty arrived to be roasted by host Nikki Glaser, to see and to be seen, and to hopefully pick up a trophy on the way.

About halfway through the ceremony, Glaser noted who’d gotten thanked.

Most often: cast and crew. Second least-often: Mario Lopez of “Access Hollywood.” Least-often: God.

“It’s no surprise in this godless town,” Glaser joked.

On Jan. 7, the California wildfires started, burning down the homes of thousands of residents, but — unusually for natural disasters — seeming to target the rich and famous particularly.

Provoked by God? Depends on your theology, of course — but that didn’t stop X users from commenting on divine judgment as a possible cause.

First, the clip, for those of you who haven’t seen it:

Nikki Glaser, the host for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, jokes about how God was never mentioned during the speeches: “It’s no surprise in this Godless town.”#GoldenGlobes2025 #Hollywood #God pic.twitter.com/8ozRsGWWbQ — Little Light Studios (@LLightStudios) January 7, 2025

Do you think God was trying to show LA something using the wildfires? Yes No

Which is hardly a surprise, although the 82nd Golden Globes seemed to emphasize it. The morally unhinged “Emilia Pérez” — about how a Mexican drug lord basically became a secular saint merely by identifying as a transgender woman — won “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” over pictures like “Anora” and “The Substance.”

I mention those two because the fact they both earned R ratings as opposed to NC-17, proof the Motion Picture Association of America has just given up trying at this point.

There were also nominations — although not for any of the best picture categories, it’s worth noting; the Golden Globes may be godless, but the folks in charge are still sane — for “The Apprentice,” the thoroughly ludicrous film about Donald Trump’s rise through the real estate industry.

Anyhow, it’s not as if the godlessness was something that concerned too many people. But, as commenters observed, there might have been a few more appeals to faith in the days ahead:

And a day later pic.twitter.com/JAJjcD1M7T — KAOZZONE (@KAOZZONE) January 9, 2025

Two days later, huge biblical fire!! 🔥🔥✝️✝️ — IPOs Create Jobs (@IPOsCreateJobs) January 10, 2025

While comedian @NikkiGlaser and her Hollyweird elitist pals openly Laugh and mocked God, is it any wonder that shortly after their mocking of God, these fires began to break out all over that godless #California city? God will NOT be mocked! Galatians 6:7 — Joe Patriot (@JoePatriot7) January 11, 2025

Now, whether or not this was some sort of divine plan — I doubt God was simply provoked by Glaser’s words, not having realized the state of California was a modern Babylon, but it could be a not-so-gentle reminder that God shall not be mocked — is way above my pay grade, as they say.

However, it’s worth noting that the four major fires formed a semicircle around the Beverly Hilton, where the awards were held.

And it’s worth noting that Hollywood is a town that consistently thumbs its nose at God — which, well, we’ve seen how that worked out for Sodom and Gomorrah.

Remember Matthew 24? “Jesus left the temple and was going away, when his disciples came to point out to him the buildings of the temple. But he answered them, ‘You see all these, do you not? Truly, I say to you, there will not be left here one stone upon another that will not be thrown down.’”

This is the temple Hollywood has built for itself atop the values that got Sodom and Gomorrah hellfire and brimstone. Are we at all surprised?

And yes, of course, you could say this is what happens in Los Angeles naturally. There’s certainly a point to be made about the fact about human folly, especially right after they not only refused to acknowledge Him at the Golden Globes, but then laughed that they refused to acknowledge Him. It’s the same human folly that assumed that nature can be tamed — and, when it can’t, blaming climate change while hopping aboard a private jet. Nice touch, that.

Furthermore, consider that Hollywood types have made a Faustian bargain to purchase back their souls by electing incompetent but cunning progressive politicians that only exacerbated the problem with their ineptitude.

Not all, or even most, natural disasters are judgments upon a specific type of action or behavior. Christians mustn’t succumb to this kind of thinking. But darned if Tinseltown wasn’t reminded of Who was in charge just days after they had a good televised chuckle about refusing to thank Him.

