President Joe Biden’s numbers among black voters are down to historically low levels for the 21st century Democratic Party — and if you need to find a reason why, you need look no further than one anonymous black woman who was featured in a video by a conservative group.

While it’s unclear where the video was taken, it bore the watermark of Turning Point Action — an arm of Turning Point USA — the day that former president and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in the New York City borough of the Bronx during a break in his “hush money” trial in Manhattan.

Even Axios, which is generally prone to being balm for liberal mindsets, noted that the rally was “a sign of the realignment happening between the two parties” — where “Trump’s GOP is becoming more working class and a little more multiracial” and “Democrats are gaining with more well-educated voters in the suburbs.”

“New Yorkers have something called common sense… and old fashioned common sense is exactly what I plan to bring back to the White House,” Trump told voters in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, adding he planned to “make life in New York affordable again” when he becomes president.

On the day of the rally, Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk noted that black woman’s opinion was “what every honest person thinks about Donald Trump.”

After a bit of banter with the interviewer about how she was voting for Trump because “I’m not stupid” and a bit of japing about how beautiful people vote for him, they got down to the nitty gritty of the matter.

“He’s basically representing us. And everything that they’re doing to him is what they can do to us,” she said. “The system is broken, and he’s fighting for us. You know, so I liked his policies. I like how he says it like it is.

“And, Biden’s got to go. I’m sick of him.”

She was then asked what her message would be to black people who said voting for Trump was proof she was insufficiently black.

“Well, I guess I identify as a white man,” she said to laughter.

“I don’t know. I don’t care what anybody has to say,” she continued. “I’m a mother. I care about the future of my child and I care about policies, over, you know, rhetoric.”

This is what every honest person thinks about Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/veuPQRCFoU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 23, 2024

And this, in a nutshell, is why Democrats are rightly fearful.

Take, for instance, a Fox News poll from last autumn that shows Biden leading by 74 percent to 26 percent among black voters; while that number sounds great, it’s a major difference compared to the 90-plus percent advantage Biden had among black voters in 2020.

Look at that, then look at how many states were decided by thin slivers of the electorate. Then consider what would happen if one major demographic were to shift by over 15 points to Trump.

Furthermore, look at what issues are driving black voters away from Biden. Inflation hits working-class and poor families the hardest. Illegal immigration is grossly unpopular among black voters. Minority communities haven’t responded with the same outrage that the media has over the kangaroo-court cases against the former president. The list goes on.

You know things are bad when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — whose district is partially in the Bronx and who happens to be one of the most identifiably left-wing politicians in the country — actually has to count on mother nature to dampen turnout to Trump’s rally there:

Alas, God did not keep her from embarrassing herself:

Long line outside Trumps rally at Crotona Park in the South Bronx pic.twitter.com/zGqk01ZROO — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) May 23, 2024

No narrative, straight from the mouth of the people! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mnZdjLXfWM — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) May 23, 2024

CBS on Trump’s Rally in the Bronx: “This rally did look a lot like America. There was a lot of Asian voters there. There were a lot of Hispanic voters, a lot of black voters there…” These clips must scare the hell out of Dems. pic.twitter.com/zj9ptTXvUk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 24, 2024

CNN reporter on Trump’s huge rally in the Bronx tonight: “It was certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country!” pic.twitter.com/z94ofqSg80 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 24, 2024

And that was even with the mud; if God was out to prove any point, it was about the steadfastness of Trump’s popularity, not about how He planned to use the weather against the former president.

These are the kinds of videos Democrats dread. More of them, please.

