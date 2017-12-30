The Western Journal

Watch 74 Seconds of the Times Sarah Sanders Put the Media in its Place in 2017

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 11:12am

A video montage by the Washington Free Beacon shows some the many times White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took control of news conferences.

It seems as though Sanders is always “tight on time” to keep the media briefings as brief as possible, especially with the nature of the media to attack President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to go with one question Thursday,” she said, quickly bouncing from reporter to reporter.

Sanders also repeatedly urged the White House reporters to “be respectful to your colleagues” and only ask one question.

The video was tweeted by the Washington Free Beacon along with a gif that said “Ain’t nobody got time for that!”

Twitter users reacted to the video and Sanders’ ability to keep the media in their place.

Sanders ended 2017 with a message to the media at a December briefing in which she called them out for “purposefully misleading the American people” after having to retract and change stories that were falsely reported.

When Sanders was questioned about President Donald Trump’s reactions to these stories and the difference between journalistic errors and organized disinformation, she replied:

“The president is calling out a very direct and false accusation lodged against him. There was nothing more than an individual trying to put their bias into their reporting, and sometimes that frankly has gotten a little bit out of control.

“A number of outlets have had to retract and change and rewrite and make editor’s notes to a number of different stories Some of them with major impacts including moving markets,” she added. “This is a big problem.”

Jim Acosta responded to that statement by saying “journalists make honest mistakes, and that doesn’t make them fake news.”

“There’s a big difference between making honest mistakes and purposefully misleading the American people,” she said. “Sometimes that happens regularly.

“You can’t say that it’s an honest mistake when you are purposefully putting out information that you know to be false or when you’re taking information that hasn’t been validated, there hasn’t been offered any credibility and that has been continually denied by a number of people including people with direct knowledge of the incident.”

