President Joe Biden delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday amid his many international failures. Whether it was embarrassment for his actions or just his general cognitive decline, he was unable to coherently portray his thoughts.

In an 83-second compilation posted to Real America’s Votes’ official Twitter account, Biden can be seen bumbling and rambling at many different instances during the speech.

To be fair, the video is a compilation, not a successive 83 seconds of Biden gaffes. Still, all of these missteps occurred in a single speech from the leader of our country.

It’s clear from Biden’s bumbling that he is mentally unfit to serve as president. However, the issues with the speech did not end with the president’s babbling.

If you examine the actual content of Biden’s speech, you will see that his foreign policy priorities are almost as disturbing as his poor mental state.

According to the Associated Press, Biden centered his speech around international diplomacy, which he attempted to paint as a contrast to former President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

“We’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world,” Biden said.

Was Biden's UN speech embarrassing for America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2201 Votes) No: 0% (8 Votes)

Doesn’t that sound nice? Meanwhile, Americans are reeling from skyrocketing inflation, loss of freedom via vaccine mandates, an inability to fill job openings due to Biden’s massive unemployment handouts and more.

Any good leader understands that his own country should come first, and he should concern himself with other countries only after taking care of his own.

Trump understood that, which is why he built his policy on an “America First” platform. Biden not only puts America last, but also vilifies Trump for having the courage to do the opposite.

In addition, Biden’s foreign policy decisions as of late include handing Afghanistan to the Taliban and turning his back on America’s oldest ally in France. His record abroad is about as impressive as his record back home, which is to say not at all.

Biden’s future plan to help other countries is to implement some of the same policy ideas that are ruining our own country. Namely, he wants to artificially insert billions of dollars into the global economy to achieve his leftist agenda.

“[Biden] pledged to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the ‘merciless’ effects of climate change,” the AP reported.

“That would mean increasing assistance to about $11.4 billion a year– after five months ago doubling the amount to $5.7 billion a year. The Biden administration set a 2024 goal to reach the $11.4 billion mark.”

If Biden has his way, he will increase U.S. aid to poor countries to fight climate change by over $8 billion during his presidential tenure.

Nothing fixes a greatly exaggerated issue like throwing inordinate amounts of money at it, right?

Biden can hardly put a coherent thought together, but even when he does, the result is disastrous for Americans. Tuesday was another in a long list of embarrassing moments for Biden in front of world leaders, and it surely won’t be the last.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.