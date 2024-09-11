Watch: 9/11 Widow Slams Biden During Memorial Speech, Calls Out 'Flippant Remark'

The widow of a man who died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center called out President Joe Biden for what she called a “flippant remark” about the events organized to honor the thousands who died in the 2001 tragedy.

Her ire stemmed from a comment Biden had made a day earlier, in which he said, “Tomorrow, I’m doing 9/11,” while rattling off events he was scheduled to attend.

YIKES: Crooked Joe Biden says he’s “doing 9/11” tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5sYdNbIQxI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2024

“I’m going up to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York,” he told reporters just outside the White House before boarding Marine One. “Then we’re going to watch the debate, and tomorrow I’m doing 9/11.”

One woman, identified as the widow of a fire chief killed on 9/11, mentioned the gaffe in her statement about the heroes who died that day at an event commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the attacks.

Mediaite identified the woman as Joanne Barbara, widow of New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Gerard Barbara.

“My husband of 30 years was one of them,” she said during in remarks focused on the U.S. government’s controversial July 31 act — rescinded a few days later — of offering several accused terrorists life in prison in exchange for pleading guilty.

“It is outrageous that our government would ever entertain the thought of granting the terrorists a plea deal,” the woman told the audience.

“If not for the outcry of the 9/11 community, who knows what might have transpired?”

“It has been 23 years, and the families deserve justice and accountability.”

She then went on to add her jab at Biden over his remark.

“The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on Sept. 11 — or, in our president’s words, ‘Do 9/11.’ Quite a flippant remark,” she said.

“But please remember that the Sept. 11 families live it every day. Not just on the anniversary.”

Widow of 9/11 Fire Chief killed in terrorist attack CALLS OUT Joe Biden during her speech: “The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on September 11th—or, in our president’s words, ‘Do 9/11.’ Quite a flippant remark.” Wow. pic.twitter.com/ZYsgWpL6YL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

Others expressed shock about the remark on social media.

“Tomorrow I’m doing 9/11” – Joe Biden What? pic.twitter.com/kqSmpmUcAi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2024

“YIKES,” the Republican site RNC Research commented.

“What?” responded Libs of TikTok.

“Wow,” Townhall.com said.

It’s not clear whether Biden was on hand to hear the woman’s remark. The CSPAN clip briefly showed former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance looking on, flanked by several prominent Democrats, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. But Biden was not visible in the shot.

