Watch: Aaron Rodgers Under Fire After Allegedly Ignoring Trump at UFC 302 - 'I Lost All Respect I Had for Him'

As former President Donald Trump made a triumphant entry to UFC 302 on Saturday, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to tune out the fuss.

Video posted to X shows Trump making his way through a cheering crowd, some of whom clapped for him and others who stood. Trump shook hands with many fans and smiled.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump 🤝 Aaron Rodgers 🤝 Theo Von 🇺🇸#UFC302 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/gaU20Djtv2 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 2, 2024

The viral video shows Trump passing Rodgers, who was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and sitting with former Green Bay Packers teammate Marcedes Lewis.

Trump smiled in their direction, but Rodgers did not appear to look at Trump, as noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Aaron Rodgers just refused to shake Trump’s hand I lost all respect I had for him pic.twitter.com/JX1rsMXeOQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 2, 2024

The incident was fodder for social media, with one prominent user on X writing, “Aaron Rodgers just refused to shake Trump’s hand I lost all respect I had for him.”

Do you think Aaron Rodgers ignored Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (995 Votes) No: 16% (187 Votes)

And the debate was on:

Not entirely sure Trump even knew Rodger’s was there…. walked on by — Yankees Girl 1776 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) June 2, 2024

Rodgers knows he’s a beta male. Trump dominates the room. He’s not even a thought — Bodd Toone (@toddfather6214) June 2, 2024

Untrue. Trump walked past him he was sitting down and Trump never extended his hand to him. This is obvious — 🇺🇸Daniel Mandia🇺🇸 (@DanielMandia2) June 2, 2024

Wow! I can’t believe it. What a loser. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 2, 2024

Doesn’t even look like trump offered his hand. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 2, 2024

Fans were split as to whether Rodgers actually snubbed the former president or if Trump had briskly walked past the NFL star without a chance for a response.

Rodgers, who has shared his disdain for the COVID-19 vaccine, noted that he and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another vaccine critic, talked about a possible Rodgers presence on Kennedy’s ticket, but it came to nothing.

“I love Bobby. We had a couple really nice conversations,” Rodgers has said, according to the Mail. “But there were really two options. It was retire and be his VP or keep playing. And I wanted to keep playing.”

He expanded upon his choices in an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as noted by NJ.com.

“There was only two options. One of the options was to not play and go down the route of thinking about being VP, and obviously I was on a short list for [Kennedy],” he said.

“The other option was the option that … was the only one in my mind and that was playing football. I had to listen to Bobby because I respect him and I appreciate his friendship, but the entire time since Sept. 12 my focus has been playing. I listened to what he had to say, we had a couple of beautiful dinners and conversations, but in the end I was always playing,” he said, referring to the date of last year’s season-ending injury.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.