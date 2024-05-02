Watch: 'Absolute Chaos' Erupts as Police Take Anti-Israel UCLA Encampment by Force

The University of California, Los Angeles campus turned into what one observer called “absolute chaos” early Thursday as police cleared out anti-Israel demonstrators at a tent encampment.

California Highway Patrol officers in riot gear began taking apart barricades and arresting protesters at about 3 a.m. local time, according to NBC News.

Many of the demonstrators resisted, leading to struggles between police and protesters.

By about 5:15 a.m. local time, the only resistance to police came from a knot of protesters who had moved to a college library where they linked arms and said they would defy police.

“Absolute chaos right now. Occupiers are trying to hold the main makeshift wall as police repeatedly fire flashbangs,” journalist Julio Rosas said in a post on X in which he shared video from the scene.

Absolute chaos right now. Occupiers are trying to hold the main makeshift wall as police repeatedly fire flashbangs. pic.twitter.com/tDXA5eQKtv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

“Dozens” of people were arrested, according to NBC News. One officer was injured.

Newsweek reported that during the violence, Los Angeles police used rubber bullets against demonstrators battling authorities.

UCLA 🚨: CHP has taken control of about 90% of the encampment area, mass arrests made of those who remained behind. A last stand is looking to unfold with makeshift barriers and remaining protestors. pic.twitter.com/pkoLExV7I1 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024



Earlier, officers smashed through barricades of plywood and metal fencing. Protesters sprayed police with fire extinguishers as flares overhead lit the struggle, according to the Los Angeles Times. Flash-bang grenades were used by police to disperse the crowd.

The encampment is almost cleared out. CHP is tearing down tents and pushing remaining occupiers out of the area. pic.twitter.com/Ne6bRlzXA4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

According to The Associated Press, the protesters were told to leave or face arrest before the state police moved in.

At the time of the officers’ intervention, about 1,000 people had gathered in the encampment opposing them.

While pushing back occupiers at UCLA, a California Highway Patrolman removed the big Palestinian flag in the middle of the encampment and threw it on the ground. pic.twitter.com/oMzHecSeog — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

After taking down barricades, police were ripping up tents that had formed the nucleus of the protest site.

Should this have been done sooner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (885 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

On Tuesday, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block declared the anti-Israel encampment an unlawful assembly, according to the Times.

“UCLA. supports peaceful protest, but not activism that harms our ability to carry out our academic mission and makes people in our community feel bullied, threatened and afraid,” Block said in a statement.

“These incidents have put many on our campus, especially our Jewish students, in a state of anxiety and fear,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.