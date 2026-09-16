Joshua James Lozano hit the floor when the math got real.

The 42-year-old Glendale, Arizona, hospital worker was in a Phoenix courtroom for an initial appearance on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a report by KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix.

Prosecutor Ashley Stetson was discussing the fact that each count can carry 10 years — stacked, not blended. That is 100 years if a jury convicts on all of them.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.