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Watch: Accused Child Sex Predator Literally Faints in Front of Judge After Learning Penalty He's Facing

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 15, 2026 at 5:49pm
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Joshua James Lozano hit the floor when the math got real.

The 42-year-old Glendale, Arizona, hospital worker was in a Phoenix courtroom for an initial appearance on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a report by KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix.

Prosecutor Ashley Stetson was discussing the fact that each count can carry 10 years — stacked, not blended. That is 100 years if a jury convicts on all of them.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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