Watch: Accused Child Sex Predator Literally Faints in Front of Judge After Learning Penalty He's Facing
Joshua James Lozano hit the floor when the math got real.
The 42-year-old Glendale, Arizona, hospital worker was in a Phoenix courtroom for an initial appearance on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a report by KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix.
Prosecutor Ashley Stetson was discussing the fact that each count can carry 10 years — stacked, not blended. That is 100 years if a jury convicts on all of them.
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