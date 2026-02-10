Share
Commentary
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, pictured during a hearing Wednesday of the House Homeland Security Committee.
Commentary
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, pictured during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday, did not get the response he was looking for from Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Tom Lyons. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Watch: Acting ICE Director Thwarts Eric Swalwell's 'Gotcha Question' During Hearing

 By Randy DeSoto  February 10, 2026 at 2:15pm
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday tried to shame acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Lyons into resigning from his post, but the Trump administration official deftly parried the lawmaker’s gotcha question.

During a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, according to Politico, Swalwell preceded his call for Lyons to resign with a litany of lies and half-truths, implying ICE agents had “dragged a woman by her hair” through the streets of Minneapolis, and that those who’ve protested ICE actions have been “shot and publicly executed.”

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot when they inserted themselves in the middle of ICE operations. Good used her car to plow into an officer before he shot, while Pretti was armed and actively resisting arrest when he was killed. He was the one dragging a woman in the street.

So neither Good nor Pretti was a peaceful protester, but rather agitators seeking to thwart federal officers from lawfully carrying out their duty to remove illegal aliens.

After laying out his fake ICE accusations, Swalwell said to Lyons, “Considering your honorable service in the past, and the dishonorable acts that those who have worked for you have conducted, and the disgraceful statement that the leadership above you have said, you now have a decision. Will you stand with the kids who you’re supposed to protect, or will you side with the killers bringing terror to our streets?”

Swalwell had a picture of Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old held by federal immigration officials last month, during an operation to apprehend his father.

“Mr. Lyons, will you resign from ICE?” the congressman asked.

“No, sir, I won’t,” Lyons answered.

“Why not?” Swalwell followed up.

“Because that child you’re showing — ICE took care of him when his father abandoned him,” Lyons answered.

“He never should have gone into custody,” Swalwell said.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, explained the circumstances that resulted in ICE agents temporarily caring for Ramos.

“The facts are actually that this little boy was abandoned by his own father. His own father was being approached by ICE agents when he darted, ran, and abandoned the child,” she said.

“Our law enforcement in these frigid temperatures stayed with the child, tried to bring him into custody with the mother, who would actually not take the child into custody, which is so sad,” McLaughlin said.

Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were sent to Texas, but arrived back in Minneapolis last week after a federal judge ordered their release. Arias, a native of Ecuador, crossed illegally into the United States during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Swalwell is part of the problem by helping fuel the leftists’ anti-ICE insurgency in Minnesota, probably in an attempt to raise his profile in the crowded Democratic field to become California’s next governor.

Lyons responded with professionalism and truth, while Swalwell showed himself once again an unserious person.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation