Actor Chris Pratt continues to speak openly about his Christian faith, and the Hollywood press remains as hostile as ever toward such professions.

In a clip of an interview with Fox News posted to social media, Pratt identified his Christian faith as the one thing he hopes to bequeath to his children.

“Oh, God, you know, I’m, for the most part, I’m always gonna be a man of faith,” Pratt said. “My faith is how I start my day, it’s how I end my day. It’s the most important thing that I’ll be able to pass on to my kids.”

Then the actor spoke of fatherhood and its challenges.

“It’s an incredible blessing to be a father. It’s also a lot of hard work. And so I think I just want to teach them that… I don’t know, I want to do my best,” he said.

“I basically want to get right everything my dad got right and get right everything my dad got wrong. And I’m sure I’ll screw up both,” he added.

“I’m always gonna be a man of faith … It’s the most important thing that I’ll be able to pass on to my kids,” Chris Pratt is opening up about why his Christian faith comes before everything else when it comes to raising his four children. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the Hollywood star says faith guides how he starts and ends each day, while admitting fatherhood comes with challenges and lessons from his own upbringing. Pratt also reveals what he’s determined to do differently from his own father: https://t.co/S4sZbSY3U5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

X users overwhelmingly supported the actor.

@FoxNews This guy is just so easy to like. Everyone else in Hollywood must secretly hate him. — Jeff Meier (@JeffCMeier) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews Good for Chris Pratt. Hollywood mocks faith constantly, and he’s still putting God first for his kids. That takes real backbone. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews Good for him. Not the popular thing to say out loud in Hollywood, but he’s right – faith is the one thing actually worth passing down. — Ryan Dandin (@jrdandin) October 23, 2026

The second season of Pratt’s action-thriller “The Terminal List” premiered Oct. 21 on Amazon’s Prime Video, per Fox News.

Co-star Constance Wu, who returns in the role of Katie Buranek, appeared alongside Pratt for the interview.

“The Terminal List” features Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL commander who, with Buranek’s help, uncovers a conspiracy involving experimental drugs that goes all the way up to the Secretary of Defense.

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Of course, Pratt’s faith also makes him a target for the left-wing, anti-Christian entertainment media.

For instance, The Daily Beast referred to “The Terminal List” as “Chris Pratt’s MAGA Fever Dream Show.”

“Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’ is pure right-wing propaganda in Season 2,” the outlet insisted.

Moreover, The Daily Beast’s editorial choices amplified its not-so-subtle hostility toward Pratt and conservatives.

“Rugged country music ballads, bible passages, and a shot of James sharing a profoundly knowing look with an African lion are all elements,” the review read.

Note that the Beast did not capitalize “bible.” The same outlet, however, has capitalized the Islamic Quran.

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