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Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Season 2 New York Premiere at Metrograph on Oct. 20, 2026, in New York City.
Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Season 2 New York Premiere at Metrograph on Oct. 20, 2026, in New York City. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

WATCH: Actor Chris Pratt Tells Fox News Why He'll Always 'Be a Man of Faith'

 By Michael Schwarz  October 24, 2026 at 11:43am
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Actor Chris Pratt continues to speak openly about his Christian faith, and the Hollywood press remains as hostile as ever toward such professions.

In a clip of an interview with Fox News posted to social media, Pratt identified his Christian faith as the one thing he hopes to bequeath to his children.

“Oh, God, you know, I’m, for the most part, I’m always gonna be a man of faith,” Pratt said. “My faith is how I start my day, it’s how I end my day. It’s the most important thing that I’ll be able to pass on to my kids.”

Then the actor spoke of fatherhood and its challenges.

“It’s an incredible blessing to be a father. It’s also a lot of hard work. And so I think I just want to teach them that… I don’t know, I want to do my best,” he said.

“I basically want to get right everything my dad got right and get right everything my dad got wrong. And I’m sure I’ll screw up both,” he added.

X users overwhelmingly supported the actor.

Related:
Chris Pratt Offers Advice Hollywood Won't Take: Don't Be 'Mired in Hatred' for Trump, Root for Him

The second season of Pratt’s action-thriller “The Terminal List” premiered Oct. 21 on Amazon’s Prime Video, per Fox News.

Co-star Constance Wu, who returns in the role of Katie Buranek, appeared alongside Pratt for the interview.

“The Terminal List” features Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL commander who, with Buranek’s help, uncovers a conspiracy involving experimental drugs that goes all the way up to the Secretary of Defense.

How do you feel about Hollywood's treatment of Christian beliefs?

Of course, Pratt’s faith also makes him a target for the left-wing, anti-Christian entertainment media.

For instance, The Daily Beast referred to “The Terminal List” as “Chris Pratt’s MAGA Fever Dream Show.”

“Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’ is pure right-wing propaganda in Season 2,” the outlet insisted.

Moreover, The Daily Beast’s editorial choices amplified its not-so-subtle hostility toward Pratt and conservatives.

“Rugged country music ballads, bible passages, and a shot of James sharing a profoundly knowing look with an African lion are all elements,” the review read.

Note that the Beast did not capitalize “bible.” The same outlet, however, has capitalized the Islamic Quran.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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