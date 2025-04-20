Former child actor Haley Joel Osment apologized Thursday after he was arrested at a California ski resort earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was arrested at Mammoth Mountain on April 8 for alleged public intoxication and possession of cocaine, according to People.

Police body camera footage showed Osment riding in the back of a police car, saying to an officer, “I’m being kidnapped by a f****** Nazi.”

He later allegedly called the same officer an anti-Semitic slur, but it is unclear what he said.

WARNING: The following video and post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Police bodycam footage of an extremely hammered Haley Joel Osment getting arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in Mammoth, California. At one point he almost loses his pants and then shouts “I’ve been kidnapped by a f–king Nazi” pic.twitter.com/kgtREz36LL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 18, 2025

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior,” Osment told People on Thursday. “Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

Osment, best known for his role in the 1999 film “The Sixth Sense,” lost his home in the Eaton Fire, which hit Altadena, California, in January.

Should the officer accept Osment’s apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (343 Votes) No: 35% (187 Votes)

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts,” Osment told People.

“What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake,” he said.

Other video footage captured before his arrest showed an apparently drunk Osment being uncooperative with ski lift operators, who called security.

#HaleyJoelOsment caused a stir at the chair lift before his arrest at California’s Mammoth Mountain resort earlier this month — and we have it on video. #Exclusive video in bio: https://t.co/fBvC3FLJ9J pic.twitter.com/AT4ri4JvJl — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2025

Osment had other run-ins with the law in the past, according to KTLA in Los Angeles.

In 2006, following a car crash, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

In 2018, Osment was in hot water again after an incident at McCarran International Airport, now called Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to People.

No alcohol was mentioned in the report, but Osment allegedly made verbal threats to American Airlines staff after he missed his flight.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.