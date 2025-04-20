Share
News
Haley Joel Osment attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Blink Twice" at DGA Theater Complex on Aug. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Haley Joel Osment attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Blink Twice" at DGA Theater Complex on Aug. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Watch: Actor Haley Joel Osment Arrested After Shocking Encounter with Ski Patrol

 By Ole Braatelien  April 20, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Former child actor Haley Joel Osment apologized Thursday after he was arrested at a California ski resort earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was arrested at Mammoth Mountain on April 8 for alleged public intoxication and possession of cocaine, according to People.

Police body camera footage showed Osment riding in the back of a police car, saying to an officer, “I’m being kidnapped by a f****** Nazi.”

He later allegedly called the same officer an anti-Semitic slur, but it is unclear what he said.

WARNING: The following video and post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior,” Osment told People on Thursday. “Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

Osment, best known for his role in the 1999 film “The Sixth Sense,” lost his home in the Eaton Fire, which hit Altadena, California, in January.

Should the officer accept Osment’s apology?

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts,” Osment told People.

“What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake,” he said.

Other video footage captured before his arrest showed an apparently drunk Osment being uncooperative with ski lift operators, who called security.

Related:
NFL Legend's Girlfriend's Emails Go Public: Nepotism and 'Predator' Fears Confirmed

Osment had other run-ins with the law in the past, according to KTLA in Los Angeles.

In 2006, following a car crash, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

In 2018, Osment was in hot water again after an incident at McCarran International Airport, now called Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to People.

No alcohol was mentioned in the report, but Osment allegedly made verbal threats to American Airlines staff after he missed his flight.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Woman's Skull Nearly Slid Off Spine as Internal 'Decapitation' Threatened to Suddenly End Her Life
Watch: Actor Haley Joel Osment Arrested After Shocking Encounter with Ski Patrol
Medal of Honor Recipient Reenlists in Marine Corps 15 Years After Leaving the Service
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Wife Falls Silent When Interviewer Brings Up Protection Order Filed Against Husband
Biden Commuted Child Killer's Sentence, Four Months Later He's Facing the Death Penalty Again
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation