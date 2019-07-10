Watch: Actor Jon Voight Quietly Performs Selfless Act for Gold Star Families at ‘Salute to America’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight was captured on video wiping down rain-soaked chairs for Gold Star families at President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America.”

The video posted by Michael Hahn of Trump’s political campaign quickly went viral.

“While Hollywood Elites protested President @realDonaldTrump’s ‘Salute to America’ on July 4th, here’s a video of John Voight cleaning the rain off seats for Gold Star families,” Hahn tweeted.

“This is what it’s all about!” he added.

While Hollywood Elites protested President @realDonaldTrump’s ‘Salute to America’ on July 4th… Here’s a video of John Voight cleaning the rain off seats for Gold Star families. This is what it’s all about! pic.twitter.com/q1iAyUnWSs — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 9, 2019

Voight has been one of the few Hollywood personalities who has been an unabashed supporter of Trump.

The A-list star became choked-up last fall during an interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, saying, “Thank God” that Trump is president.

Voight reiterated that sentiment in a video posted Tuesday. “My fellow Americans, I stand with you and the truth of our nation, with great pride and honor. I say this truly from a place of God’s truths,” he said.

“Our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president. I’m honored to call him President Trump,” Voight continued.

Jon Voight: “Our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president. I’m honored to call him President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/lHN2ES6R4H — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 10, 2019

The conservative further exhorted that as the 2020 election draws nearer, “We must continue this race of truths and stand with President Trump for his next win. Because this is more than win; this is not a sacrifice. This is God’s honor, God’s trust for this nation. For this land of liberty. For justice for all.”

One Twitter user responded to Voight’s video with a reference to one of his most popular movies: “You are a national treasure.”

You are a national treasure. 🇺🇸❤️ — Steph (@steph93065) July 10, 2019

Another replied, “Thanks for having the courage to speak the truth from an industry so brainwashed by liberals.”

Fox News Channel enjoyed the largest July 4th audience in the network’s 23-year history, thanks to nearly 5 million people tuning in to see Trump’s “Salute to America.”

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen argued that Trump’s speech made his critics look small. Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, pointed out that Trump was not the first commander in chief to give a major address on Independence Day.

Others included Bush, as well as John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

“Millions of ordinary Americans who tuned in to watch must have been wondering what the fuss was all about,” Thiessen said. “Democrats promised they would witness a partisan address. But instead, they saw the president deliver a deeply unifying speech that celebrated America’s accomplishments, and the courage of our men and women in uniform. With each passing minute, the president looked larger while his critics looked increasingly petty and small.”

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday he plans to hold a similar event next year.

“It was a wonderful day for all Americans and based on its tremendous success, we’re just making the decision and I think we can say we’ve made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future,” he said.

