Michael Rapaport’s expletive-laden rants can sometimes be difficult to listen to, but at least no one ever has to wonder what he’s thinking.

Case in point: the video he posted to Elon Musk’s X social media platform on Thursday.

A one-time stand-up comic who transitioned to acting and became known for his roles in a multitude of films and televisions shows such as “Prison Break” and “Boston Public,” Rapaport has become perhaps even better known recently for his uncensored political and cultural commentary on social media.

Much of his social media presence recently has included media and other commentary on the cowardly surprise attack on Israel by the radical Islamic terrorists of Hamas on Oct. 7, and on the reaction of American leftists since.

Thursday’s post from the actor, who was born to Jewish parents, was no exception.

“I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden,” he wrote in the post containing his video. “I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done.”

He concluded the post with the #Unendorsed hashtag.

He started off the video itself by referring to President Joe Biden as a cadaver and claiming to have “invented” a pair of coarse nicknames for former President Donald Trump that, honestly, I’d never heard before this video. (And I’m forced to watch a lot of this stuff.)

Rapaport claimed he invented those nicknames for Trump “for the love.”

Is Biden America-Last? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (736 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“I did it for the love because I couldn’t stand that motherf***er,” he claimed, apparently unironically.

Then, in between vulgarities, the actor called Biden old before getting to the crux of his issue with the president.

“You’re not sending weapons to Israel during f***ing war?” he asked. “While American hostages — American hostages — and hostages from 22 countries are still” being held by Gaza?”

(He didn’t say “being held by Gaza” — in fact, I’m not sure what exactly he said, because he had the good sense to bleep out his own language and even asterisk-ed out the closed captioning. But it’s OK; I don’t really want to know what he said. His point was obvious enough.)

“You’re not sending weapons now, you dumb f***?” he asked again.

Rapaport was apparently referring to Biden’s recent declaration that he would stop some weapons shipments to Israel if it didn’t prosecute its war against the murderers of Hamas to his liking.

He then went on to explain to the president what the consequences of his decision would be as it related to November’s election.

“Let me tell you something,” he added. “I never, ever, ever thought I would say this, OK, but I can promise you this right now … Joe Biden: Me, Michael Rapaport, I’m not voting for you. You’re not getting my vote.

“And plenty of us,” he added, zooming in briefly to the two star of David pendants hanging around his neck, “also ain’t voting for you.”

“I said it once, and I’ll say it again,” he concluded. “This is why voting for [Trump] is on the table.”

You can watch the video here if you must, but I’m not embedding it directly because of Rapaport’s tendency to swear like a middle-school boy who just learned the words. Trust me, I’ve transcribed for you everything worth transcribing.

Besides, the thing has already received 2.4 million views; he doesn’t really need any more.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.