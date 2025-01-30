Watch: Adam Schiff Becomes Agitated When Kash Patel Refuses to Play Along with His Confirmation Hearing Stunt

FBI Director nominee Kash Patel would not play along when Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff tried to pull a stunt Thursday during Patel’s confirmation hearing.

Schiff tried to make hay on a song Patel helped promote called “Justice for All” featuring the J6 Prison Choir, made up of those who had been accused of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests.

“You certainly promoted the hell out of it, though, didn’t you?” Schiff said in Patel’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t know what that means, but I promoted the heck out of raising money for families in need,” Patel responded.

Schiff noted the song went to the top of the charts following its release in March 2023.

“Isn’t that great? People [who] violently attack police have a No. 1 song, thanks to you, Mr. Patel. That’s something to be really proud of,” the senator sarcastically said.

Schiff argued Patel should have done some due diligence to ensure none of those who participated in the choir had engaged in violence on Jan. 6.

“I didn’t record it myself,” Patel responded.

“I want you to turn around. There are Capitol Police officers behind you. They’re guarding us. Take a look at them right now. Turn around,” Schiff directed Patel, who did not comply.

The nominee was in no in the mood to play the Democrat’s game.

“I’m looking at you. You’re talking to me,” Patel said.

The nominee’s non-compliance probably caught Schiff off guard. In his mind’s eye, the senator likely foresaw Patel doing as he asked.

“Look at them. I want you to look at them, if you can,” the senator said now becoming agitated.

“If you have the courage to look them in the eye, Mr. Patel, and tell them you’re proud of what you did. Tell them you’re proud that you raised money off of people that assaulted their colleagues. That pepper-sprayed them. That beat them with poles,” Schiff said.

Patel responded in a matter-of-fact tone, “And I did not make a single dime out of this,” referring to the song.

The nominee then added, “How about you ask them if I have their backs, and let’s see about that answer?”

Patel’s resume includes stints as a federal prosecutor in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. He later was senior counsel to the House Intelligence Committee then-chairman GOP Rep. Devin Nunes.

In that capacity, he helped unearth the origins of the infamous Steele dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Patel’s posts during the first Trump administration included chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and principal deputy to the acting director of national intelligence.

Patel appeared a man comfortable in his skin, not willing to be pushed around by the likes of Schiff.

Good for Patel. He clearly won’t be getting the Californian’s vote anyway. No need to play Schiff’s silly little games.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.