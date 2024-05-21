A Frontier Airlines passenger forced every traveler onboard a flight departing from a North Carolina airport to deboard because of her disruptive conduct.

TikTok user Travel With Tia shared a video of the woman being confronted by law enforcement at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on May 9.

A dispute between flight attendants and the woman began over exit seat procedures.

“When keeping it real goes wrong,” the TikTok post said. “[Irate] lady refused to deplane, because of her non compliance and disrespect towards the flight attendant. We all had to deplane and she was then arrested.”

The woman, seated in an exit row seat, had expressed an unwillingness to assist others in the event of an emergency, according to the New York Post.

She had said that she wasn’t going to “save anybody” and planned on prioritizing herself, according to a follow-up post made by the same TikToker.

At one point, the traveler claimed that a flight attendant asking her to deboard was “wasting her breath.”

“They gone take this plane off the ground,” she said.

The woman repeatedly cited her grandson’s pending release from school in Texas in refusing to get off the plane.

The aircraft’s pilot spoke over the intercom as she argued with flight attendants.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll be underway here shortly, we gotta take care of this issue,” he said.

“Law enforcement will be arriving.”

Video showed the woman in handcuffs as she was deboarded by police.

Frontier Airlines hasn’t responded to inquiries regarding the incident, the Post reported.

