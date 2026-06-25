Watch: Alan Dershowitz Reveals the Sickest Public Part of Bill Gates' Friendship With Epstein - Says 'There's a Smell' to Gates' Testimony Prep

Before Microsoft co-founder and tech billionaire Bill Gates gave his testimony on his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein before the House Oversight Committee, legal expert and Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz was raising the alarm for a few reasons.

On Tuesday, the committee released the transcripts of the June 10 interview with Gates as part of a review of an investigation into Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Those transcripts revealed key details about Gates, notably three confirmed affairs he’d had while married to his now ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Dershowitz made an appearance on “The Record” and told host Greta Van Susteren a startling bit of information about the timeline of Gates and Epstein’s relationship — they became friends after the latter’s 2008 conviction.

Per the Associated Press, that year, Epstein pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18.

“Bill Gates became friendly with Epstein after he was convicted, unlike some other people,” Dershowitz said, noting his own ties to Epstein came to an end after that.

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz: “Bill Gates became friendly with Epstein AFTER he was convicted, unlike some other people — like me … Bill Gates apparently knew him and knew him quite well … his sex life is NOT pure and simple while he was married.” pic.twitter.com/TjDQI011FR — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 9, 2026

The New York Times report on the relationship corroborated Dershowitz’s claim, saying that Gates met Epstein on several occasions starting in 2011.

To note, according to the now-released transcript, Gates admitted to being in several major cities with Epstein, but said he never went to his island, Little Saint James.

Dershowitz also commented to Van Susteren about Gates’ preparations for his testimony, particularly on his choice to hire ex-House Oversight Committee counsel Jake Greenberg for help.

Greenberg departed from his position in December to work for law firm DLA Piper, according to Bloomberg Law.

Dershowitz concluded, “There’s a smell about it.”

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz *CALLS OUT* Bill Gates for reportedly hiring adviser for his Epstein testimony💥 “If you’re telling the truth, you don’t have to remember things. You don’t have to have somebody who’s telling you what to say. Just go up there and testify truthfully.” pic.twitter.com/At4VqKnTA4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 9, 2026

Gates’ affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova led to some speculation that Epstein was trying to blackmail him.

Epstein apparently wanted Gates to pay unpaid expenses for Antonova, or the affair could be made public.

Gates seemed to throw cold water on that framing, saying he was “never going to pay anything,” refusing to say it was blackmail.

“I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr. Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction,” Gates added.

Gates said he did not witness Epstein’s crimes, but why would he become friendly with one of the most disgusting, evil people on the planet?

Keep in mind that while Gates was pontificating about climate alarmism, lab-grown meat, and other globalist nonsense, he was close with this sick human being.

The left will allow you to do as you please, so long as you are wealthy and say the right things.

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