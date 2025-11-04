Watch: Alarming Video Shows Mamdani Ask Rally Crowd if Anyone Has Been Called a 'Terrorist' - Camera Pans and Shows Raised Hands Everywhere, Including on Stage

The disease known as identity politics inevitably leads to moments like this.

Fortunately, the most pathological ideologies cannot survive good old-fashioned evidence-based scrutiny.

“I just want to ask everyone in this crowd,” socialist Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “if you could raise your hand if you have been called a terrorist while living in this city.”

Dozens of rally goers raised their hands, both on stage and in the crowd.

Zohran: “I want you to raise your hand if you have ever been called a terrorist” pic.twitter.com/execMXHucS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2025

According to Fox News, the rally occurred Saturday in Jamaica, Queens. Recognizable attendees included Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and former Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, the latter of whom ranks as one of the most dishonest race-mongers ever to serve in Congress.

Of course, we can neither prove nor disprove the veracity of those who claimed to have endured “terrorist” epithets. We can, however, identify possibilities and apply evidence to determine which of those possibilities seems likeliest.

In this case, we can identify three possibilities: a) they have falsely been called terrorists, b) they have been called terrorists, and some of them actually are, or c) no one called them terrorists, but they find it useful to claim otherwise.

Of these three possibilities, only the first one lacks plausible, corroborating evidence. That does not mean, of course, that all or even any of those who raised their hands qualify as actual terrorists. It simply means that they cannot support their claims — either the “terrorist” epithet accusation or its falseness — with evidence.

By contrast, the second possibility does allow for the application of evidence. Mamdani himself, for instance, appeared smiling in a photo next to Imam Siraj Wahhaj, whom the New York Post described as “an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.”

Then we have the third and final possibility. No one called them terrorists, but they find it useful to claim otherwise.

Recently, of course, Mamdani lied about having an aunt who feared harassment on the New York City subway following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He later clarified the fib while still posing as a victim of anti-Islam bigotry.

Of these three possibilities, the third seems the likeliest. Some X users, in fact, reached more or less the same conclusion.

Zohran falsely claimed to be a victim of terr*rism because of 9/11. He’s still playing the victim. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 3, 2025

Funny how some of the people that claim they’ve been called a terrorist were actually the ones that will call people terrorist. Usually, if somebody called you out on something bad, you probably did something un-American. — Political J (@ThePolitical_J) November 3, 2025

This is called victim fan fiction. They all just repeated the same hoaxes they have heard other people say. — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) November 3, 2025

America-loving conservatives, of course, cannot understand this identity politics-driven disease from personal experience. But we can recognize it in others, because we have seen it so often.

In short, modern woke leftists believe that identity-based victimhood amounts to social and political currency. And that fact alone would inspire them to eagerly raise their hands in response to Mamdani’s question. Truth and falsehood never enter the equation.

