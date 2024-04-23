Watch: Alec Baldwin Gets Confronted by Anti-Israel Protester, Punches Camera to Shut Her Up - 'Why Did You Kill that Lady?'
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin got angry and knocked the mobile phone out of the hands of an anti-Israel protester who was taunting him over the shooting of two people on the set of a film two years ago.
The woman was attempting to force Baldwin to utter the phrase “Free Palestine,” but she also slammed him over the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
“Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time? Why did you kill that lady?” she asked Baldwin while he was at the counter of a coffee shop in New York City, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. (The report did not specify when the confrontation occurred, but the video was posted to social media Monday night.)
The woman then said to the 66-year-old, “You killed that lady and got no jail time. No jail time, Alec. No jail time, Alec.”
As the woman attempted to force Baldwin to slam Israel — while calling him a “f***ing criminal” — he could be heard telling a shop employee, “Call the police.”
WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.
Seconds after that, the woman put her phone close to the star and said “F*** Israel, f*** Zionism,” and Baldwin lost his cool.
The star, who is known for his temper, appeared to punch the phone and the video cut off from there.
Baldwin was either on his phone or pretending to be throughout the roughly one-minute encounter with the public heckler.
The clip that quickly racked up more than 5 million views on the social media platform X received a community-noted message:
“Alec Baldwin has not been convicted of any crime yet. Clearly he is being harassed in the footage, and depending upon what state he is in, he may be within his rights to remove the phone from his harasser. The post wording is also racist and will be reported.”
Contrary to the claims of the woman who filmed the video, Baldwin is not yet off the hook for the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of his Western film “Rust” that left Hutchins dead and film director Joel Souza wounded.
The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for manslaughter in the death of Hutchins.
Baldwin himself will be tried for involuntary manslaughter in July and has pleaded innocent to the charge.
Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, told ABC News last week he suspects Baldwin is very “nervous” about the trial, given his client’s sentence.
Bowles said, “He’s got very good attorneys, and I know they’re working hard on it, but I think he’s got to be nervous at this point.”
