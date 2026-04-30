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White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Alina Habba Teaches 'The View' Co-Hosts a Lesson When They Try to Downplay Comey Indictment

 By Samuel Short  April 30, 2026 at 5:54am
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“The View” cannot end their hot streak of completely vapid leftist takes, and at this point, it almost seems like their intention is to incense audiences above all else.

After Saturday’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., we’re once again having conversations about the left’s rhetoric against the president, with leftists desperately downplaying how they’ve encouraged violent actors.

On Tuesday, former FBI Director James Comey made his way back into these conversations as ABC News reported that he faces an indictment over a 2025 post on social media platform Instagram where he shared a photo of seashells that read “8647,” a reference to Trump that appeared to call for his ousting via assassination.

Comey faces charges for threats against the president and successors and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Senior Advisor to the Attorney General Alina Habba made an appearance on “The View” to discuss Comey’s past remarks on Wednesday.

The hosts tried to run damage control for the former director, but as a former official in the nation’s top law enforcement agency, he knew what he was doing.

When Sunny Hostin asked Habba if the post should be considered a threat to the life of Trump, she replied, “I do, I’ll explain why. After Comey’s post — and this is where I go back to Saturday’s events — the responsibility of certain individuals like us, we all have a very big voice, he is a former FBI director, he knows what 8647 meant. There’s no question about it.”

“What do you think 86 means?” Hostin asked.

“To kill the president,” Habba told her. “To get rid of the president.”

Hostin laughed and stated, “the dictionary disagrees with you on that,” as if that was going to end the discussion. “Well, he’s the FBI director, he knows better,” Habba told her.

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Fellow host Joy Behar, also never one to let a chance pass to give a moronic take, jumped in. “They use it in restaurants too. Do they mean to kill any of the meat?”

Habba added context, mentioning her own experience with someone calling for her to be “86’d.”

“Let me just tell you what happened after James Comey’s post. A gentleman posted that about me. He posted on Twitter, ’86 Habba,’ and he was also charged. He was charged in Florida, and he was held accountable because you cannot do it,” she described.

“Now, this is an FBI director. We have responsibilities. You guys have responsibilities not to call the president certain things or say things that could incite violence. I most certainly think after Saturday I have a completely new perspective on how important our voices are and how we use them.”

Comey could post “Kill Trump,” and the left would still be doing mental gymnastics. These are lame, idiotic excuses.

The president’s life is in danger.

It’s inarguable that comparisons to Adolf Hitler, calling him a threat to democracy, and labeling him a dictator have only made the situation worse.

This should have stopped immediately after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, back in 2024, but the left doesn’t want to stop.

They want to keep playing this game.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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