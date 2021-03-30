Login
Watch: Alleged Coyote Tells Univision Biden's 'Benefits' Encouraged Migrants to Come to US

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 30, 2021 at 4:28pm
An interview with Univision is giving broader insight into why migrants are arriving at the southern border in droves, and it further places the blame on President Joe Biden.

Univision recently spoke with coyotes, people who get paid to bring people across the United States-Mexico border, about their business operations.

“Is business booming right now?” the reporter asks in a video, according to translated subtitles. “Does it pay well?”

“It does given the situation with the people,” one coyote said.

“We just come here to earn our daily bread like everyone else. In all honesty, there are way too many people. Believe me,” another added.

This coyote suggested that Biden’s “benefits” are responsible for the surge in people.

“With the new benefits your new president is now granting, people found the courage to come,” he said.

One of the “benefits” he is likely referring to is Biden’s reversal of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Migrants will now be allowed to stay in the United States if they qualify for processing as asylum seekers.

In addition, the president halted construction on the border wall, which was seen as a potential deterrent for migrants.

Many parts of the border are already heavily secured, but others sections are relatively easy to cross.

Border apprehensions, particularly of unaccompanied minors, are soaring to record highs with an estimated 16,000 apprehended in March alone.

Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed with the number of people arriving, and the overcrowded facilities are proof of it.

The border crisis has no end in sight, mostly because Biden ended the policies that prevent scenarios like this from happening in the first place.

Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
