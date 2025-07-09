Share
Commentary
An aerial view shows the "Alligator Alcatraz" ICE detention facility in Ochopee, Florida, on Monday.
Commentary
An aerial view shows the "Alligator Alcatraz" ICE detention facility in Ochopee, Florida, on Monday. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There

 By Samantha Chang  July 9, 2025 at 5:43am
Share

A criminal illegal alien from Cuba is whining that the conditions inside “Alligator Alcatraz,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in the Florida Everglades, aren’t up to his standards.

Leamsy Izquierdo, also known as “La Figura,” has been at the ICE facility since Friday, after being arrested for battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Cuban national told Telemundo 51 there are about 400 detainees in the center.

He griped to the Spanish-language news channel about the following:

  • Mosquitoes are “the size of elephants.”
  • Detainees are only fed once a day.
  • The facility lights are on 24/7.
  • Detainees aren’t allowed outside time.
  • The cells are too cold.

“They give you food only once a day, food that even has worms in it,” Izquierdo claimed.

“I don’t think it’s humane to have people in those conditions,” Izquierdo’s partner, Katia, told Telemundo.

Should facilities for illegals be made extremely uncomfortable so that they will want to return home?

Izquierdo has been charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He allegedly attacked a tow company worker who was trying to repossess his jet ski, according to a police report.

If Izquierdo had not committed a violent crime — on top of breaking federal immigration laws — he would not be in the detention center in the first place.

Alligator Alcatraz is a recently built ICE detention center that’s run by the state of Florida.

Its name is a reference to its location, which is the Florida Everglades, an alligator-infested swampland.

Related:
LA Mayor Karen Bass Goes to New Extreme in Bid to Protect Illegal Aliens

If Leamsy Izquierdo’s claims about the ICE facility are true, his complaints are somewhat understandable.

However, the illegal alien lost all credibility when he insisted that mosquitoes “the size of elephants” are flying around the center. Really?

Moreover, if you’re an illegal alien who also attacked a tow-company employee for trying to repossess jet skis that you didn’t pay for, you have no room to whine about anything.

Izquierdo is not paying for the food, the roof over his head, or the aid-conditioning at Alligator Alcatraz.

Moreover, detention centers are not required to serve restaurant-quality cuisine or coddle foreign invaders in luxury suites.

American taxpayers are footing the bill to accommodate scores of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here.

It’s also laughable that Izquierdo is grousing about not being allowed outside time, when the town where Alligator Alcatraz is located has been blisteringly hot for the past two months.

There have also been thunderstorms deluging the town almost every day.

Predictably, hypocritical leftists are slamming the Trump administration for the so-called “inhumane” conditions at Alligator Alcatraz.

Where was their outrage in 2021, when migrants were detained in Obama-era cages under the Biden administration?

“Democrats didn’t care about those facilities—or the immigrants—back then,” one X user wrote.

“They only pretend to care now because it serves their anti-Trump agenda.”

Tellingly, the left cries crocodile tears for illegal aliens while showing no sympathy for the Americans who are paying billions of tax dollars every year to accommodate these foreign invaders.

There’s nothing redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by unvetted armies of migrants who deplete public resources, commit crimes, and erode social cohesion.

Any left-wing foghorn who’s upset about the conditions in the ICE facilities should walk around the streets of America’s richest cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco.

There are scores of homeless Americans scrounging through trash cans for their next meal, who sleep on the streets during the blistering summers and the cold winters.

Sanctimonious leftists who prioritize the well-being of foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for their fellow Americans who are suffering should stop their absurd cosplaying and emotional blackmail. You’re not fooling anyone.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Video: Female Police Officer Panics, Literally Collapses in Tears After Taking One Punch from Suspect
'Unprecedented': It Only Took 2 Questions to Collapse Biden Doc's Defense, Leaving Him Clinging to 5th Amendment Rights
Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There
More ICE Shootings - Alleged Antifa Thugs Face 30 Attempted Murder Charges, Up to 10 Lifetime Sentences Over ICE Attack
DOJ's Epstein Bombshell: 'No Credible Evidence'? No 'Client List'? But Won't Release Materials Because They're Illegal?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation