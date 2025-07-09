Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There

A criminal illegal alien from Cuba is whining that the conditions inside “Alligator Alcatraz,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in the Florida Everglades, aren’t up to his standards.

Leamsy Izquierdo, also known as “La Figura,” has been at the ICE facility since Friday, after being arrested for battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Cuban national told Telemundo 51 there are about 400 detainees in the center.

He griped to the Spanish-language news channel about the following:

Mosquitoes are “the size of elephants.”

Detainees are only fed once a day.

The facility lights are on 24/7.

Detainees aren’t allowed outside time.

The cells are too cold.

“They give you food only once a day, food that even has worms in it,” Izquierdo claimed.

A criminal alien from inside Alligator Alcatraz describes the conditions of the prison: – Mosquitoes the size of elephants

– Only fed once a day

– Facility lights are on 24/7

– No outside time allowed

– The cells are freezing pic.twitter.com/2cPa15BInm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2025

“I don’t think it’s humane to have people in those conditions,” Izquierdo’s partner, Katia, told Telemundo.

Izquierdo has been charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He allegedly attacked a tow company worker who was trying to repossess his jet ski, according to a police report.

If Izquierdo had not committed a violent crime — on top of breaking federal immigration laws — he would not be in the detention center in the first place.

Alligator Alcatraz is a recently built ICE detention center that’s run by the state of Florida.

Its name is a reference to its location, which is the Florida Everglades, an alligator-infested swampland.

If Leamsy Izquierdo’s claims about the ICE facility are true, his complaints are somewhat understandable.

I don’t want to hear a single word—or see another outrage post—from Democrats about “Alligator Alcatraz.” These are the same people who turned a blind eye when Obama built the cages for illegals and Biden continued using them during his own presidency. Obama Cages vs Alligator… pic.twitter.com/TLXwLUSWEf — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 1, 2025

However, the illegal alien lost all credibility when he insisted that mosquitoes “the size of elephants” are flying around the center. Really?

Moreover, if you’re an illegal alien who also attacked a tow-company employee for trying to repossess jet skis that you didn’t pay for, you have no room to whine about anything.

Izquierdo is not paying for the food, the roof over his head, or the aid-conditioning at Alligator Alcatraz.

Moreover, detention centers are not required to serve restaurant-quality cuisine or coddle foreign invaders in luxury suites.

American taxpayers are footing the bill to accommodate scores of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here.

It’s also laughable that Izquierdo is grousing about not being allowed outside time, when the town where Alligator Alcatraz is located has been blisteringly hot for the past two months.

There have also been thunderstorms deluging the town almost every day.

Predictably, hypocritical leftists are slamming the Trump administration for the so-called “inhumane” conditions at Alligator Alcatraz.

Where was their outrage in 2021, when migrants were detained in Obama-era cages under the Biden administration?

“Democrats didn’t care about those facilities—or the immigrants—back then,” one X user wrote.

“They only pretend to care now because it serves their anti-Trump agenda.”

🚨BREAKING: Trump’s DHS blocked Democrats from filming the outrageous conditions at a detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz… Oops—my bad. Turns out it was actually Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2021, trying to expose the conditions inside Obama-era cages filled with… pic.twitter.com/vzgkn96i82 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 5, 2025

Tellingly, the left cries crocodile tears for illegal aliens while showing no sympathy for the Americans who are paying billions of tax dollars every year to accommodate these foreign invaders.

There’s nothing redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by unvetted armies of migrants who deplete public resources, commit crimes, and erode social cohesion.

In 2022 illegal immigration cost us $66.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/WRCUDDBO4E — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 18, 2024

Any left-wing foghorn who’s upset about the conditions in the ICE facilities should walk around the streets of America’s richest cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco.

The same Los Angeles that allows 10s of thousands of drug addicted homeless people to build shanty town encampments that regularly explode up and down sidewalks, is also prosecuting this taxpayer because of the beloved treehouse he built for his daughter’s 26 years ago https://t.co/kFR9o4KlY9 pic.twitter.com/OaF5Fcs8Qg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 9, 2025

Welcome to New York, where Capitalism rules. 80,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in New York. This number has been increasing in recent years and is now higher than it has been in decades. Video Shared by @Comando_Activo1 pic.twitter.com/lfuwsTm6wV — The International Magazine (@TheIntlMagz) August 3, 2023

There are scores of homeless Americans scrounging through trash cans for their next meal, who sleep on the streets during the blistering summers and the cold winters.

Sanctimonious leftists who prioritize the well-being of foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for their fellow Americans who are suffering should stop their absurd cosplaying and emotional blackmail. You’re not fooling anyone.

