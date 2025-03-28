Watch: Alligator and Crocodile Meet in Florida, Bystander Catches the Bloody Primeval Battle

Crikey.

A video showed an alligator and a crocodile embroiled in a toothy territorial dispute last week in the Florida Everglades.

The territory in question was a public sidewalk near the Shark Valley Observation Tower in Miami, according to the Naples Daily News.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

An onlooker was stunned to see an alligator and crocodile enthralled in an epic battle at Everglades National Park. South Florida is the only place in the world where the two can be found together in the wild, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. pic.twitter.com/4MpMHbSBPl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 24, 2025

The fight was reportedly captured on March 19 by a nearby observer, Taylor Bonachea.

It’s unclear which reptile started the battle, but the clip began with the alligator trying to scurry away as the crocodile relentlessly pursued it.

Hissing and snapping can be heard with each of the crocodile’s attempts to bite the alligator.

Have you ever seen an alligator in the wild? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For a while, the crocodile appeared to be winning as the gator continued to evade its bites, only sometimes turning to fight.

1) the gator just wanted to be left alone 2) vertical video, ugh — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) March 24, 2025

“Oh no, look at all the blood,” a spectator can be heard saying, referencing what appeared to be blood on the alligator’s shoulder.

But at one point, the battle took a turn when the alligator, crawling away, whipped around abruptly and bit down on the crocodile’s snout, not letting go for several moments.

The alligator released its clench before doing it again.

Eventually, the alligator is seen crawling off to safety and swimming away, according to Naples Daily News.

As for the crocodile, it reportedly stuck around to enjoy its newly won lounging area.

In the wild, in their native habitat, amongst the bike racks. — Mike (@mousedroppings) March 24, 2025

South Florida is the only place in the world where both crocodiles and alligators exist in the wild together, according to the United States Geological Survey.

One way to spot the difference between a crocodile and an alligator is its snout.

Alligator snouts are more U-shaped, while crocodiles have more V-shaped snouts.

Alligators are also black, while crocodiles are often a lighter grayish brown, according to the USGS.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.