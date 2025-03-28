Share
News
An American crocodile takes a nap in shallow water.
An American crocodile takes a nap in shallow water. (James Keith / Getty Images)

Watch: Alligator and Crocodile Meet in Florida, Bystander Catches the Bloody Primeval Battle

 By Ole Braatelien  March 28, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

Crikey.

A video showed an alligator and a crocodile embroiled in a toothy territorial dispute last week in the Florida Everglades.

The territory in question was a public sidewalk near the Shark Valley Observation Tower in Miami, according to the Naples Daily News.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

The fight was reportedly captured on March 19 by a nearby observer, Taylor Bonachea.

It’s unclear which reptile started the battle, but the clip began with the alligator trying to scurry away as the crocodile relentlessly pursued it.

Hissing and snapping can be heard with each of the crocodile’s attempts to bite the alligator.

Have you ever seen an alligator in the wild?

For a while, the crocodile appeared to be winning as the gator continued to evade its bites, only sometimes turning to fight.

“Oh no, look at all the blood,” a spectator can be heard saying, referencing what appeared to be blood on the alligator’s shoulder.

But at one point, the battle took a turn when the alligator, crawling away, whipped around abruptly and bit down on the crocodile’s snout, not letting go for several moments.

Related:
Surfer Presumed Dead After Drone Video Shows 'A Lot of Blood, The Shark, And Some Other Things'

The alligator released its clench before doing it again.

Eventually, the alligator is seen crawling off to safety and swimming away, according to Naples Daily News.

As for the crocodile, it reportedly stuck around to enjoy its newly won lounging area.

South Florida is the only place in the world where both crocodiles and alligators exist in the wild together, according to the United States Geological Survey.

One way to spot the difference between a crocodile and an alligator is its snout.

Alligator snouts are more U-shaped, while crocodiles have more V-shaped snouts.

Alligators are also black, while crocodiles are often a lighter grayish brown, according to the USGS.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Watch: Alligator and Crocodile Meet in Florida, Bystander Catches the Bloody Primeval Battle
Rock Star Recounts Horror That Started After COVID Vax and Ended up Ruining Her Life
Scientists Claim Groundbreaking Discovery Beneath Egypt's Great Pyramids: 'A Vast Underground City'
Two 'Proof of Heaven' Stories and One 'Proof of Hell' That Had Atheist Calling Out for Jesus to Save Him
Security Cam Catches Boy Struggling to Save His Dog in Middle of Vicious Storm, Seconds Later It's All Gone
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation