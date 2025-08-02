Watch: The Amazing Times Al Gore and John Kerry Said the Arctic Was Doomed in 5 Years, Which Was a Decade Ago

In case you needed a reminder of the lengths climate alarmism will go to prove that our very existence is in jeopardy, here it is, courtesy of former Vice President Al Gore and former Special Presidential Enjoy for Climate John Kerry.

Recently, footage was posted to social media platform X showing Gore and Kerry telling audiences that the Arctic is doomed to melt away.

The problem: the footage was from 2009.

That time Al Gore and John Kerry predicted that the polar ice caps would be gone by 2014 pic.twitter.com/RaWkV89AAR — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 29, 2025

“There is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” Gore told a room full of listeners at the United Nations Climate Conference in Copenhagen, Demark.

“You have sea ice which is melting at a rate that the Arctic Ocean now increasingly is exposed,” Kerry told Congress in 2009 as a member of the Senate.

“In five years, scientists predict we will have the first ice-free Arctic.”

The glaring problem with both remarks is, of course, that these predictions did not come true.

But science is not ironclad truth. Climatologists can be wrong. Additionally, some people on the other side of the aisle will scream, “Thankfully, we knew there was a problem in 2009. Kerry, Gore, and the experts saved us!”

The real problem with the current state of alarmism that carries the climate change narrative is how it impacts regular Americans and the population globally.

We are told we need to live differently.

In an article from Boston Consulting Group, which partners with the World Economic Forum to examine climate issues, authorities on the climate crisis recommend actions to be taken by governments, such as preparing “for more drastic measures in an ever-warming world.”

Meanwhile, in the corporate world, there should be a push to “enable customers to make greener choices,” “accelerate for supplier decarbonization,” and “advocate and support bolder policies.”

The response is, obviously: Okay, but you go first.

Gore, Kerry, and the World Economic Forum do not live like we are in a climate crisis. They only talk like we are.

They fly in private jets that leave massive carbon footprints.

They indulge in the finest dining options while telling us to eat bugs to reduce pollution and methane emissions.

Until the elites start living like the crisis is upon us and not just talking like it, it’s hard to take them seriously.

