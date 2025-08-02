Share
Commentary
Former Vice President Al Gore attends a screening of "Deaf President Now!" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 24, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
Commentary
Former Vice President Al Gore attends a screening of "Deaf President Now!" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 24, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Andrew Toth / Getty Images)

Watch: The Amazing Times Al Gore and John Kerry Said the Arctic Was Doomed in 5 Years, Which Was a Decade Ago

 By Samuel Short  August 2, 2025 at 11:22am
Share

In case you needed a reminder of the lengths climate alarmism will go to prove that our very existence is in jeopardy, here it is, courtesy of former Vice President Al Gore and former Special Presidential Enjoy for Climate John Kerry.

Recently, footage was posted to social media platform X showing Gore and Kerry telling audiences that the Arctic is doomed to melt away.

The problem: the footage was from 2009.

“There is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” Gore told a room full of listeners at the United Nations Climate Conference in Copenhagen, Demark.

“You have sea ice which is melting at a rate that the Arctic Ocean now increasingly is exposed,” Kerry told Congress in 2009 as a member of the Senate.

“In five years, scientists predict we will have the first ice-free Arctic.”

The glaring problem with both remarks is, of course, that these predictions did not come true.

At this point have we more or less defeated the climate change hoax?

But science is not ironclad truth. Climatologists can be wrong. Additionally, some people on the other side of the aisle will scream, “Thankfully, we knew there was a problem in 2009. Kerry, Gore, and the experts saved us!”

The real problem with the current state of alarmism that carries the climate change narrative is how it impacts regular Americans and the population globally.

We are told we need to live differently.

In an article from Boston Consulting Group, which partners with the World Economic Forum to examine climate issues, authorities on the climate crisis recommend actions to be taken by governments, such as preparing “for more drastic measures in an ever-warming world.”

Meanwhile, in the corporate world, there should be a push to “enable customers to make greener choices,” “accelerate for supplier decarbonization,” and “advocate and support bolder policies.”

Related:
Trump Issues Perfect Response After UN Pushes Policy Where US Can Be Sued Over Climate

The response is, obviously: Okay, but you go first.

Gore, Kerry, and the World Economic Forum do not live like we are in a climate crisis. They only talk like we are.

They fly in private jets that leave massive carbon footprints.

They indulge in the finest dining options while telling us to eat bugs to reduce pollution and methane emissions.

Until the elites start living like the crisis is upon us and not just talking like it, it’s hard to take them seriously.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




New 'Social Network 2' Plot Blames Jan. 6 on Facebook Not Censoring Enough Voices in 2020
Watch: The Amazing Times Al Gore and John Kerry Said the Arctic Was Doomed in 5 Years, Which Was a Decade Ago
Senator Says Cincinnati Woman Almost Beaten to Death Was Trying to Stop Fight, Reveals Other Outrageous Details
Watch: Did You Catch Kamala Show She Knows Even the Media Think She's an Inept Disgrace?
Watch: Hilarious Moment as Kamala Tries to Figure Out Who's in Charge of the Democratic Party and Fails Miserably
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation