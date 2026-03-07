Watch: American Says Foreign Truck Driver Nailed His Truck During Parking Attempt - He Caught the Insane Aftermath on Video [Graphic Language Warning]

An American trucker found himself in a spat with an immigrant driver after the latter smashed into his vehicle.

The other man then had the audacity to accuse him of being in the wrong.

The footage of that moment was posted to social media platform TikTok by an account called “truckingisinmyblood,” who was presumably the American driver. It was later reposted to social media platform X.

The man filming and narrating showed the collision, telling his viewers, “Look at this.”

The other trucker, who had an accent from India or Pakistan, shot back, “This is a trailer parking,” trying to explain why he was trying to park his truck there in the first place.

The American driver did not have a trailer. “This is not a single truck parking, brother,” the foreign trucker continued.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

American trucker parks his truck at a truck stop A foreign trucker comes in and completely side swipes him trying to park his truck The foreigner then gets out and starts screaming at him, he gets crazier and crazier The foreigner couldnt even park correctly in this huge space pic.twitter.com/syUbkA6vlR — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 1, 2026

“I’m in my f***ing spot,” the American said, filming around the other driver’s trailer to show he was within the designated white lines.

“Look at how far you are, you shouldn’t have parked here,” he added, pointing to the other truck and the space it had in its spot. “You want me to hit that one?” the South Asian man asked, referring to a third truck he was trying to avoid.

The two went back and forth, with the American asserting again he was hit and the immigrant downplaying the accident, saying the truck was fine.

The footage ended with threats about calling the cops as the two men couldn’t reach a resolution.

In December, the Associated Press reported that the federal government found serious problems with states issuing commercial driver’s licenses to immigrants that were valid beyond the expiration of the legal status.

In May, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued an order creating stricter requirements for drivers being proficient in English.

Not letting illegal aliens who don’t understand English drive 18-wheel death machines seems like a given, but we’ve already seen the consequences play out.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release in December reporting that an American had been killed by a Chinese national with a CDL who failed an English language test after being taken into custody.

He had illegally come into the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration.

The footage above seemed mild in comparison.

Americans have lost their lives because we are not vetting these people properly while still letting them behind the wheel.

