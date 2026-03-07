Share
Commentary
A semi-truck traverses Interstate 35 on Nov. 17, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Commentary
A semi-truck traverses Interstate 35 on Nov. 17, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Watch: American Says Foreign Truck Driver Nailed His Truck During Parking Attempt - He Caught the Insane Aftermath on Video [Graphic Language Warning]

 By Samuel Short  March 7, 2026 at 12:05pm
Share

An American trucker found himself in a spat with an immigrant driver after the latter smashed into his vehicle.

The other man then had the audacity to accuse him of being in the wrong.

The footage of that moment was posted to social media platform TikTok by an account called “truckingisinmyblood,” who was presumably the American driver. It was later reposted to social media platform X.

The man filming and narrating showed the collision, telling his viewers, “Look at this.”

The other trucker, who had an accent from India or Pakistan, shot back, “This is a trailer parking,” trying to explain why he was trying to park his truck there in the first place.

The American driver did not have a trailer. “This is not a single truck parking, brother,” the foreign trucker continued.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

“I’m in my f***ing spot,” the American said, filming around the other driver’s trailer to show he was within the designated white lines.

“Look at how far you are, you shouldn’t have parked here,” he added, pointing to the other truck and the space it had in its spot. “You want me to hit that one?” the South Asian man asked, referring to a third truck he was trying to avoid.

The two went back and forth, with the American asserting again he was hit and the immigrant downplaying the accident, saying the truck was fine.

Related:
DOJ Ends Investigation Into Autopen Scandal With Zero Charges, Grand Juries, or Indictments

The footage ended with threats about calling the cops as the two men couldn’t reach a resolution.

In December, the Associated Press reported that the federal government found serious problems with states issuing commercial driver’s licenses to immigrants that were valid beyond the expiration of the legal status.

In May, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued an order creating stricter requirements for drivers being proficient in English.

Not letting illegal aliens who don’t understand English drive 18-wheel death machines seems like a given, but we’ve already seen the consequences play out.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release in December reporting that an American had been killed by a Chinese national with a CDL who failed an English language test after being taken into custody.

He had illegally come into the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration.

The footage above seemed mild in comparison.

Americans have lost their lives because we are not vetting these people properly while still letting them behind the wheel.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Watch: American Says Foreign Truck Driver Nailed His Truck During Parking Attempt - He Caught the Insane Aftermath on Video [Graphic Language Warning]
Brutal Numbers: Schools Spent $30 Billion on Laptops... and They Seem to Have Made Kids Dumber
Blue City Paradise: Portland Man Wearing Dress and Bloody Beard Gropes Innocent Woman - Had Open Arrest Warrant Since 2023
Developing: Massive News in the Tina Peters Political Prisoner Case - Freedom Could Be Just Days Away
Video: Brit Mom and Daughter Call Cops as Foreigner on Train Threatens to Hurt Their Small, Harmless Dog
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation