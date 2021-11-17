Share
Commentary

Watch: Amy Klobuchar Flees as Radical Environmentalists Storm Speaking Event

 By Michael Austin  November 16, 2021 at 5:17pm
Share

There is nothing as sweet as watching a horrid political system begin to implode.

Democrats chose to play ball with the radicals in their party, hoping it would give them a political advantage.

Now, in the case of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar of the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, that alliance is totally backfiring.

Trending:
Cori Bush Peddles Sick Lie: If Rittenhouse Is Acquitted, White Supremacists 'Can Shoot at Us'

According to KVRR-TV, a group of environmentalist activists protesting against the Line 3 pipeline stormed a DFL fundraising event Klobuchar was speaking at on Thursday.

There are a number of issues environmentalist groups have with the Line 3 pipeline. On one such group’s website, Stop Line 3, many of those concerns are listed, including the possibility of oil spills, an infringement of indigenous rights and, perhaps most of all, a belief that new fossil fuel infrastructure will exacerbate climate change.

Now, all of these concerns are unnecessary. The federal government has a right to pass oil through federal lands, transporting oil via truck instead (which would happen if the pipeline was closed down) is arguably just as if not more dangerous when it comes to spills and climate change is not as existential of a threat as the economic devastation that follows overreliance on unsustainable “green” energies.

Interrupting Klobuchar mid-speech, the protesters — who the environmentalist group Resist Line 3 referred to as “water protectors” — chanted until the senator fleed the stage.

On Twitter, Resist Line 3 applauded the water protectors for storming the event.

“BREAKING: [Sen. Amy Klobuchar] was just confronted at a fundraising event by a group of water protectors who SHUT DOWN her speech,” the group wrote in a tweet.

“When faced with Indigenous youth questioning her inaction on Line 3, she rolled her eyes, tried to interrupt, and eventually fled the stage #StopLine3.”

In a follow-up tweet the next day, the group revealed how they had orchestrated the protest.

Apparently, the water protectors had entered through a service entrance.

Related:
Jet-Riding Global Elite Flock to Scotland, Emit More CO2 in 1 Day Than 1,600 Scots Produce in a Year

“Amy Klobuchar tried to spend the evening mingling with millionaires at a fundraiser. Flooding in through a service entrance, Line 3 resistors shut it down,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Klobuchar, this is what happens when you decide to get in bed with a bunch of radicals.

Should the Line 3 pipeline be halted?

Perhaps the most extreme of all the radicals currently controlling the Democratic Party are the climate change, environmentalist activists who consider climate change to be an immediate, existential threat to the entire world.

Why would they possibly think that? Maybe because the Democratic establishment has been exaggerating the threat of climate change in an effort to attract more votes.

Klobuchar was one of those fear-mongering Dems and now she’s finally faced with the monster she helped create.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




loading
Watch: Amy Klobuchar Flees as Radical Environmentalists Storm Speaking Event
Explosive Docs: AG Garland Lied to Congress, Whisleblower Shows FBI Flagging Parents as Possible Terrorists
Cori Bush Peddles Sick Lie: If Rittenhouse Is Acquitted, White Supremacists 'Can Shoot at Us'
Prosecutor Calls Kenosha Rioters 'Crowd Full of Heroes' Who Tried to Stop 'Active Shooter' Rittenhouse
Twitter Decides Rittenhouse is Guilty, Bans People for Saying He Is Innocent
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.