Watch: Anderson Cooper Gets Woman's Pronouns 'Wrong,' Pays the Price on Live TV

CNN host Anderson Cooper was hoisted by his own left-wing petard after being schooled by an audience member for misgendering her.

The farcical irony unfolded Tuesday night during a town hall Cooper hosted with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

At one point, Cooper called on a woman in the audience and got scolded on live TV for assuming the lady was female.

“I want to introduce Grace Thomas,” Cooper said. “She’s a local civil rights attorney. She’s a Democrat, right?”

An annoyed Thomas shot back: “It’s ‘they/them’ pronouns, actually. Thank you.”

An apologetic Cooper stammered in shock, “Oh.”

NEW: CNN’s Anderson Cooper gets corrected after misgendering a civil rights attorney at a town hall event with Bernie Sanders. Wow, what a bigot. Cooper: I want to introduce Grace Thomas. She’s a local civil rights attorney. She’s a Democrat. Thomas: It’s They/Them pronouns,… pic.twitter.com/X0WK4ifHvc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2025

This ridiculous exchange perfectly encapsulates the left’s frivolous obsession with triviality, as the nation teeters on the brink of recession amid mass invasions by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

What would you say if a woman corrected you on her pronouns? I’m so sorry. You’re a woman.

Meanwhile, conservatives sarcastically imitated clownish Democrats by demanding that Cooper be punished for committing the left-wing mortal sin of “misgendering.”

“Anderson Cooper just misgendered a civil rights attorney during a town hall with Bernie Sanders!” one X user wrote. “CNN needs to fire AC immediately.

“His insensitivity and transphobia cannot be tolerated!”

Anderson Cooper just misgendered a civil rights attorney during a town hall with Bernie Sanders! The woman goes by “they/them.” CNN needs to fire AC immediately. His insensitivity and transphobia cannot be tolerated! The Left is a laughingstock.pic.twitter.com/LV8RBzEfvf — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2025

Another X user wrote, “Anderson Cooper clearly must be cancelled and fired from CNN. We have no choice in the matter, our hands have been forced.”

Anderson Cooper clearly must be cancelled and fired from CNN. We have no choice in the matter, our hands have been forced. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 10, 2025

Damn. Straight to jail. Sorry Anderson. — Bull Market Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) April 10, 2025

Others mocked the left’s pathological obsession with inconsequential minutiae.

I can’t with these people. It’s a SHE, it’s a bloody WOMAN. Not they/them, it’s a WOMAN — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) April 10, 2025

Sanders look was priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AVD235gVzA — Lance Jepsen (@Trendamentalist) April 10, 2025

This incident spotlights the absurdity of the LGBT mafia, which the craven left has emboldened with its sycophantic lionization.

Insidious LGBT agitators have enabled the following horrifying trends:

“Transgenderism” is promoted as a viable lifestyle choice for children;

“Drag queen story hours” are celebrated at preschools;

Men are allowed to dominate women’s sports.

The insidious creep of the radical LGBT agenda starts with something seemingly benign such as “misgendering,” and culminates in the subversive normalization of children undergoing sex-change surgeries and men bogarting women’s sports.

To be fair, Anderson Cooper and CNN are not solely responsible for this tragic devolution of American culture, but they have contributed tremendously to it.

As such, these left-wing foghorns must be held accountable whenever they break one of their side’s inane “rules,” such as misgendering.

While the left wastes time on trivialities, the right must remain focused on eradicating mass illegal immigration, bolstering public safety by restoring law and order, and strengthening the economy.

