CNN's Anderson Cooper, center, hosted a town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, on Wednesday, and Cooper accidentally used the "wrong" pronouns when taking a question from a woman in the audience, left.
CNN's Anderson Cooper, center, hosted a town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, on Wednesday, and Cooper accidentally used the "wrong" pronouns when taking a question from a woman in the audience, left. (@GuntherEagleman / X screen shots)

Watch: Anderson Cooper Gets Woman's Pronouns 'Wrong,' Pays the Price on Live TV

 By Samantha Chang  April 10, 2025 at 5:06am
CNN host Anderson Cooper was hoisted by his own left-wing petard after being schooled by an audience member for misgendering her.

The farcical irony unfolded Tuesday night during a town hall Cooper hosted with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

At one point, Cooper called on a woman in the audience and got scolded on live TV for assuming the lady was female.

“I want to introduce Grace Thomas,” Cooper said. “She’s a local civil rights attorney. She’s a Democrat, right?”

An annoyed Thomas shot back: “It’s ‘they/them’ pronouns, actually. Thank you.”

An apologetic Cooper stammered in shock, “Oh.”

This ridiculous exchange perfectly encapsulates the left’s frivolous obsession with triviality, as the nation teeters on the brink of recession amid mass invasions by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

What would you say if a woman corrected you on her pronouns?

Meanwhile, conservatives sarcastically imitated clownish Democrats by demanding that Cooper be punished for committing the left-wing mortal sin of “misgendering.”

“Anderson Cooper just misgendered a civil rights attorney during a town hall with Bernie Sanders!” one X user wrote. “CNN needs to fire AC immediately.

“His insensitivity and transphobia cannot be tolerated!”

Another X user wrote, “Anderson Cooper clearly must be cancelled and fired from CNN. We have no choice in the matter, our hands have been forced.”

Others mocked the left’s pathological obsession with inconsequential minutiae.

This incident spotlights the absurdity of the LGBT mafia, which the craven left has emboldened with its sycophantic lionization.

Insidious LGBT agitators have enabled the following horrifying trends:

The insidious creep of the radical LGBT agenda starts with something seemingly benign such as “misgendering,” and culminates in the subversive normalization of children undergoing sex-change surgeries and men bogarting women’s sports.

To be fair, Anderson Cooper and CNN are not solely responsible for this tragic devolution of American culture, but they have contributed tremendously to it.

As such, these left-wing foghorns must be held accountable whenever they break one of their side’s inane “rules,” such as misgendering.

While the left wastes time on trivialities, the right must remain focused on eradicating mass illegal immigration, bolstering public safety by restoring law and order, and strengthening the economy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation