Watch Angel Mom Give Emotional Thanks to Trump: 'Our Wonderful President Stands by Us'

By Steven Beyer
Published June 14, 2019 at 8:07am
Michelle Root, whose daughter Sarah died in a car crash allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant, gave an emotional speech Tuesday thanking “our wonderful” President Donald Trump for standing with angel families.

As Trump was speaking about illegal immigration during the America First Dinner in West Des Moines, Iowa, he brought up Sarah Root’s tragic death.

In 2016, police say a drunk illegal immigrant from Honduras hit the then-21-year-old’s car with his pickup truck, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The crash, which killed Sarah, occurred the day after she graduated college, according to The Daily Wire.

On Tuesday, Trump called Michelle Root up to the platform after noting the details of her daughter’s death and referring to the angel mom as a “special woman.”

“A great woman,” Trump said.

“And an even greater man,” Michelle Root replied, her voice heavy with emotion.

As she put her hand on his arm, Root said, “This man gave us a voice — angel families a voice.”

“No other president would hear our stories,” she added.

Angel families are those who have had a family member killed at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

“I was fortunate, if you want to say fortunate, enough to have him in the running to become our president,” Root said of Trump.

She then turned her attention to her daughter, Sarah.

Sarah was stopped at a red light when the immigrant, who was drunk at the time, allegedly slammed into the back of her car as he was speed-racing.

“My daughter didn’t have a chance,” Michelle Root said.

“I don’t get Sarah back at the end of the day. I speak out because I don’t want this happening to any of you.”

“Our wonderful president stands by us and does everything in his power to help us because he doesn’t want to see another family have to go through what we’ve gone through,” Root said.

She concluded her speech by saying she was “proud” of the president “for standing as strong as he has against the opposition he has to face daily.”

The two embraced, and as Root was leaving the stage, Trump said, “Your beautiful girl is looking down right now at you and she’s saying, ‘I’m so proud of my mom.'”

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune.
