Watch: Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter Under Fire After Fans Fact-Check Alleged 'Harassment' - 'What a Joke'

Angel Reese and other Chicago Sky players are throwing around allegations of harassment that others say make the “W” in WNBA stand for whiners.

On social media, the claims are being judged harshly, with Reese being dubbed a “hypocritical snowflake” by one user while another commented “Yall want to be treated like nba players and can’t handle ONE person asking questions???? Yeah wnba don’t deserve popularity.”

The emergence of Caitlin Clark put the WNBA in the spotlight, which meant that howls of outrage greeted a cheap shot delivered by the Sky’s Chennedy Carter against Clark on Saturday — one that Reese applauded.

With that as the background, Carter was quizzed by an onlooker about Clark as she went into a D.C. hotel, according to a video posted to X.

“Have you gotten a chance to reach out to Caitlin?” the individual asked Carter several times as a security guard approached to get in the individual’s face. Carter continued to walk into the hotel.

“They demand to be treated the same as NBA players but not with the scrutiny of being a public figure that comes along with it,” Greg Price posted to X.

Angel Reese and a bunch of other players on the WNBA’s Chicago Sky claimed that they were “harassed” while getting to their hotel in DC. Turns the “harassment” was a guy politely asking a question to the chick that hipchecked Caitlin Clark. They demand to be treated the same as… pic.twitter.com/ygBuXuMtca — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 6, 2024

Reese was in a tizzy.

Do you watch the WNBA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (15 Votes) No: 95% (295 Votes)

“[F]inding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” she posted on X.

“It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus,” Sky teammate Michaela Onyenwere posted on X, later adding, “Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us ‘ghetto b******’ and saying ‘women’s sports isn’t s***’. We are not about to normalize things like that.”

Sky teammate Brianna Turner said the hate was racism pure and simple.

No. I will not accept racism as “part of the game”. No I’m not sensitive. And no I won’t simply ignore the ignorant takes I’ve seen. The majority of you commenting could care less about the success of the WNBA and are only concerned with division. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 6, 2024

“I will not accept racism as ‘part of the game’. No I’m not sensitive. And no I won’t simply ignore the ignorant takes I’ve seen. The majority of you commenting could care less about the success of the WNBA and are only concerned with division,” she posted.

But for some, the claims rang hollow, as posters wrote “What a joke!” and other similar comments.

What a joke. 😂 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 6, 2024

Waving your arms and jumping around in someone’s face is closer to “harassment” than just asking questions with a camera — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) June 6, 2024

The feminist mentality, “I want all the things without the responsibilities and consequences of all the things.” — Canons of Conduct (@Canonsofconduct) June 6, 2024

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said police were not called and the incident “was over as fast as it started,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.