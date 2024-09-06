Watch: Angel Reese Slammed After Bragging About COVID Vaccinations - 'Waiting for the Next One to Come Out'

When young people say dumb things, those who know better tend to err on the side of grace. After all, let them make their mistakes.

On the other hand, when those young people emerge as athletic stars and then build a platform from which to spew nonsense in a way that might bring harm to other young people, the time for grace has ended.

Thursday on the debut episode of her new podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” 22-year-old rookie Angel Reese of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky proudly declared herself vaccinated, boosted and eagerly awaiting the next COVID-19 booster — thereby drawing a reaction on the social media platform X that one might best describe as a mixture of sadness and extreme frustration.

“I’m waiting for the next one to come out,” Reese said in a clip posted to X.

Veteran sports writer Jason Whitlock, a frequent critic of Reese, posted the clip.

“I now understand our disconnect. She has accepted all the programming,” Whitlock wrote in a corresponding tweet.

Angel Reese proudly states she’s “vaccinated, boosted, and can’t wait for the next one to come out.” I now understand our disconnect. She has accepted all the programming. pic.twitter.com/crposb7CIa — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2024

Whitlock’s “disconnect” with Reese stems from the fact that she clearly inhabits a different reality.

Recall, for instance, the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” that allegedly would result in a winter of death. No such pandemic occurred, nor did any such winter materialize.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated are still here. And not one of us would trade places with the sheep-like victims who took the jab.

In fact, the makers of the experimental medical treatment that masqueraded as a vaccine never even tested it for transmission. Much like Anthony Fauci’s “six feet apart” rule, they simply made things up as they went along.

Reese, it seems, knows none of these things.

Thus, reactions on social media tended more toward sheer exasperation than toward outrage or mockery.

“People need to get their head out of the sand,” one X user wrote.

I never understood how anyone young, and athletic would EVER consider taking it. People need to get their head out of the sand. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 6, 2024

Earlier in the clip, in fact, Reese made another astonishing statement that rendered her eagerness for another booster even more ridiculous.

“The CDC and the WNBA they’ve agreed, like, if you have COVID you could play,” she said.

That comment called forth the sort of reaction one would expect.

“If it’s that harmless, why keep getting boosted?” another X user wrote.

“CDC and NBA have agreed that if you have Covid you can play.” If it’s that harmless, why keep getting boosted? — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) September 6, 2024

Other X users called Reese’s comments “sad” and “weird.”

Sad to see out of Angel Reese. — K5HOT (@ille_Ghost) September 6, 2024

Hella weird — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) September 6, 2024

Readers who wish to view the entire podcast episode may do so below. The COVID-related conversation between Reese and her cousin Maya began around the 26-minute mark.

All told, the star rookie’s first podcast made several headlines.

For instance, Reese also spent part of the episode playing both the victim card and the race card. Thus, she has absorbed plenty of woke-Marxist propaganda.

Somehow, though, her enthusiasm for COVID boosters reflects a different level of conditioning. And that conditioning has widened the gap between her view of reality and the reality that unvaccinated people know. As Whitlock said, it makes her a partial mystery to people like us.

In short, until you have resisted that level of propaganda, you cannot know how the world looks to people who have.

In Reese’s case, one hopes that someday, as age replaces youth, healthy skepticism will replace credulity.

