Watch: Angry Jasmine Crockett Turns Against the State She's Supposed to Represent

If you ever doubt that wokeness equals bigotry, listen to the retrograde platitudes that Democrats consistently spew.

For instance, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who possesses moral authority inversely proportional to the vehemence with which she expresses herself, regularly speaks and acts as if the calendar has never advanced beyond 1950. Then, in an ironic twist, she employs the very arguments of the long-dead segregationists whom she imagines still exist.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Crockett slammed the people of her state for having the audacity to use an apportionment tactic that the people of every other state have used for centuries.

Specifically, Crockett complained about strategic redistricting, a practice long known as “gerrymandering.”

Gerrymandering involves drawing legislative districts in a way that benefits the party in power. One may object to gerrymandering on ethical grounds, of course, but it is about as rare as air molecules.

Alas, woke Democrats seldom mount an actual ethical complaint. To them, everything stems from skin color or some other pointless aspect of identity politics.

In short, Democrats have returned to their segregationist roots.

“Texas has always been found to be intentionally discriminatory,” Crockett told reporters Tuesday in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Always? What a nice way to speak about one’s constituents.

Specifically, the congresswoman referred to her state’s possible redistricting plan. On Tuesday, according to CNN, President Donald Trump spoke to Texas Republicans about redrawing the state’s electoral map. That would provide a cushion against any potential losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

In other words, Crockett assumed that the redistricting plan originated in a desire to discriminate.

But who is the real bigot here? After all, the congresswoman framed the entire issue as one of skin color.

“They are specifically deciding to splinter the communities of common interest,” Crockett said.

Ah, there we have the ultimate retrograde platitude: “communities of common interest.” So people who have the same skin color have the same interests? A Jim Crow-era Klansman could not have said it better.

Crockett then channeled her inner George Wallace when recalling Texas’ most recent redistricting effort.

“That state,” the congresswoman said moments later, using odd language to refer to the state she represents, “was grown by 95 percent people of color. They went out of their way to make sure that we got zero new seats for people of color.”

Crockett: “I need people of color to understand that the scheme of the Republicans has consistently been to make sure that they mute our voices. I fully anticipate that’s where they are going with this map.” pic.twitter.com/tZigfd1JXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2025

One should congratulate Crockett on her consistency, for her ignorance shone through on multiple levels.

For one thing, she spoke as if Texas had a unique history of redrawing electoral maps in a strategic way. In fact, gerrymandering got its name from Gov. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and Vice President of the United States under President James Madison.

Second, by referring to “communities of common interest” and implying that “people of color” (a MUCH more enlightened phrase than “colored people”) would necessarily vote for other “people of color,” Crockett exposed herself as a modern-day segregationist.

And it makes sense, for wokeness amounts to nothing more than repackaged and redirected bigotry.

