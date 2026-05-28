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Watch: Anti-ICE Agitators Show Their True Colors When Truck Driver Gets Out of Vehicle and Confronts Them

 By Michael Schwarz  May 28, 2026 at 12:01pm
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What can one possibly say to leftist protesters who believe that by blocking traffic they can save illegal aliens?

As an exasperated truck driver said to a group of protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “What’s wrong with y’all?”

What indeed? In fact, the truck driver acted for millions of Americans by directing his righteous anger toward those cowering fools.

The incident occurred late Wednesday outside an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey. As usual, the American left’s best and brightest showed up to protest those who enforce immigration laws.

In fairness, some protesters did try to talk sense into their fellow miscreants.

“These guys are not the enemy,” one woman insisted, referring to the drivers of the vehicles to which some protesters refused to allow passage.

Then, a masked protester who sounded female said something inaudible about people “inside,” presumably the detention facility.

“I understand that,” the first woman replied. “And that’s why we’re here. But these people are working. They have families, too. We’ve been letting cars go through here all day long.”

Incredibly, it was clear from the video that the somewhat rational-sounding woman was outnumbered. In fact, she grew frustrated with the tactics as more masked protesters justified stopping traffic.

Moments later, another unmasked protester — this time a young male — chastised the masked traffic-blockers for failing to recognize that the truck drivers were “working class people just like us.”

Finally, a large truck driver had had enough. He got out of his truck and confronted the lunatics.

“Y’all wanna get locked up?” he yelled. “Huh? What am I doing? Am I bothering y’all?”

Related:
GRAPHIC: Next Time Somebody Complains ICE Is Wearing Masks, Shut Them up with This Footage - 'Your Whole ****ing Family Is Dead ... I Have Your Face!'

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

No doubt the fact that the truck driver was black and still did not sympathize with their cause left the protesters’ minuscule brains scrambled and frozen. After all, why else would they shy away from him after acting so tough moments earlier?

The entire scene, of course, unfolded like a typical leftist protest. It had everything: misplaced priorities, nonsensical arguments, and even knuckleheads quarreling over tactics.

The following videos, also posted to X, show the same protesters clashing with federal agents and trying to block ICE vehicles.

To the sane reader and viewer, of course, none of this makes any sense.

Never mind the head-scratching sympathy for illegal aliens in federal custody. The idea that forcibly stopping traffic would aid your cause could only occur to the mentally ill or the demon-possessed.

And that explains the entire scene, including the truck driver’s angry response. After all, to the true leftist nihilist, sowing anger-inducing chaos in the most cowardly fashion possible is the entire point.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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