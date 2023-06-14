Watch: Anti-Trump Agitator Immediately Pays the Price After Rushing Motorcade Outside Courthouse

A 61-year-old man dashed in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade Tuesday, only to be dragged away by police as the motorcade plowed along.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday in a Miami courtroom on a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified information. The confrontation came as Trump and his entourage were leaving Miami’s federal courthouse.

The U.K. Daily Mail identified the man as Dominic Santana, who was wearing a prison uniform and carrying a sign reading “lock him up.”







The video posted to YouTube showed Santana emerging from the crowd to stand alone in front of a black SUV, with sufficient time to lift his sign high before he was dragged away to the side of the road.

“The Miami Police Department might have to be reviewing their security protocols,” Jamie Guirol of WTVJ said in a video posted to YouTube.

The motorcade never stopped, with police and security running alongside the vehicles to keep back photographers and others who lined the street.

The Daily Mail said Santana was led away in handcuffs.

“The individual was removed swiftly from the roadway by officers from the Miami City Police Department,” Special Agent Steve Kopek said. “His actions had no impact on the security of the protective movement, and we thank Miami City Police for their continued partnership.”

In an interview, Santana revealed the depths of his disdain for Trump.







“I’m here to see Donald Trump locked up once and for all,” he said prior to his dash and arrest.

“He’s got away with a lot. He should have been locked up long, long time ago,” he said.

Later, Santana called Trump “a con artist. He got away with it. And he became the president.”

The Miami crowd was packed with Trump’s supporters, according to the Miami Herald.

Wally Goodnough of Sarasota came with a trailer bearing a photo of Trump standing outside a cell where President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton are jailed.

“Those guys in the back need to go to jail. Not Trump. Let Trump go. Leave him alone,” he said.

Lazaro Encenarro noted that Trump’s style might not suit everyone, but the charges were wrong.

“We may not like his attitude or his demeanor. But at the end of the day, he is an innocent man,” he said.

