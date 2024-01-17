JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, said on CNBC Wednesday that the country’s 45th president was right on a number of key issues voters are facing.

Dimon also called out Democrats for demonizing Trump’s base of supporters and appealed to them to treat conservatives as human beings.

On “Squawk Box” from Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is holding its annual meeting, Dimon called for “respect” for Trump supporters from elitist Democrats.

“I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA,” Dimon told the show. “When people say ‘MAGA,’ they are actually looking at people voting for Trump — and they’re basically scapegoating him.”

Dimon went on to explain that he believes people ultimately support Trump because he cares about the issues that affect their budgets and safety.

“I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values,” the CEO said before he asked Democrats to be honest in their assessments of the American right.

Jamie Dimon just went on CNBC and said people are voting for Trump because he was right about the economy, immigration, and China: “I don’t like how Trump said things, but he wasn’t wrong about those critical issues. That’s why they’re voting for him. People should be more… pic.twitter.com/nkuWqXNlzW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 17, 2024

“Just take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kinda right about immigration,” Dimon said of Trump. “He grew the economy quite well. Tax reform worked. He was right about some of China.”

Dimon did not appear at all ready to support Trump’s 2024 White House bid and shared a gripe about him.

But the complaint was accompanied by a compliment.

“I don’t like how he said things about Mexico, but he wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues,” Dimon told CNBC. “That’s [why conservatives] are voting for him. I think people should be more respectful of our fellow citizens.”

Dimon then reminded CNBC that former President Barack Obama once insulted conservatives for reading their Bibles and for exercising their Second Amendment rights.

He also recalled that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters in 2016 as being a “basket of deplorables.”

“Can we just stop that stuff and actually grow up and treat other people [respectfully],” he asked.

Dimon ultimately concluded, “I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign.”

Wednesday’s comments come months after Dimon called on Democrats to get involved in the Republican primary to help give Nikki Haley a boost, Politico reported.

Trump fired back by referring to Dimon as an “overrated globalist,” CNBC reported.

