Watch: Anti-Trump Democrat Caught with Half-Naked Man on Zoom Call During Public Government Meeting

An Arizona Democrat broadcast a camera mishap live into a meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisor Matt Heinz quickly turned off his laptop camera after a half-naked man entered the field of view during the live county meeting.

WARNING: The following video contains images some viewers may find disturbing.

During a Pima County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting today, there was an accidental appearance in the background on Matt Heinz’s video feed. pic.twitter.com/c1G9uKF3Ts — Protect Tucson Public Safety (@ProTucsonSafety) January 10, 2023

Heinz regularly appears in county supervisor meetings remotely, citing the fear of exposure to coronavirus despite the fact he works as an emergency room doctor, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

He has reportedly used Zoom to attend several meetings on board what appear to be cruise ships.

Heinz is also openly gay.

Wow Matt Heinz really has a lot going on during his supervisor meetings https://t.co/oCu8p9G3O7 — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) January 10, 2023

Former Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller tweeted that she was already shocked by an alleged marijuana incident in a county building, and this video just made her view of the Board of Supervisors worse.

I thought the pot smoking on the 11th floor of Pima County BOS was bad enough. Now we get to view cruise ship activities of the Board of Supervisors. Praying Dr. Heinz doesn’t get covid . @GarretLewis https://t.co/hpQgEoCn1Q — AllyinTucson (@Rockinthe60z) January 10, 2023

Miller also claimed that Heinz was appearing via teleconference from a cruise ship during the meeting in question.

The other members of the county board did not appear to have reacted to Heinz’s camera mishap, and Heinz reappeared on his live feed seconds after cutting off his camera.

Heinz has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Heinz has frequently advertised his partisan liberal views on his personal Twitter feed, including advocating for abortion and putting down former President Donald Trump.

This election, I voted for truth, facts, safeguarding democracy, opportunities for DREAMers, confronting the climate crisis, and for reproductive rights. Here are my picks for some of the most crucial state and local elections, and for the propositions on our ballots: pic.twitter.com/QJvDHxw8Gp — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) October 17, 2022

@RepMcSally, then how do you justify voting with @POTUS Trump’s bigoted agenda over 95% of the time? https://t.co/UalpscDs1r — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) August 16, 2017

“If people don’t like the abortion laws, then they can contact their legislator, they can contact the governor’s office,” Arizona’s Attorney General told @azcapmedia. In fact we have a more immediate remedy: eject radical/out-of-touch GOP legislators from their seats November 8! — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) October 5, 2022

Masks in schools are a public health imperative as Delta spreads in kids. Check out my opinion piece in @TucsonSentinel: https://t.co/PL199Cj9AK — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) August 14, 2021

It blows my mind that Arizona can’t find money for COVID testing amid a global pandemic, but the Republican-led state Senate is willing to waste millions of taxpayers dollars continuing to push the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election. — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) March 2, 2021



Heinz formerly served as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and as an Obama administration appointee, according to his biography.

