Watch: Anti-Trump Democrat Caught with Half-Naked Man on Zoom Call During Public Government Meeting

 By Richard Moorhead  January 11, 2023 at 3:34pm
An Arizona Democrat broadcast a camera mishap live into a meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisor Matt Heinz quickly turned off his laptop camera after a half-naked man entered the field of view during the live county meeting.

WARNING: The following video contains images some viewers may find disturbing.

Heinz regularly appears in county supervisor meetings remotely, citing the fear of exposure to coronavirus despite the fact he works as an emergency room doctor, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

He has reportedly used Zoom to attend several meetings on board what appear to be cruise ships.

Heinz is also openly gay.

Former Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller tweeted that she was already shocked by an alleged marijuana incident in a county building, and this video just made her view of the Board of Supervisors worse.

Miller also claimed that Heinz was appearing via teleconference from a cruise ship during the meeting in question.

The other members of the county board did not appear to have reacted to Heinz’s camera mishap, and Heinz reappeared on his live feed seconds after cutting off his camera.

Heinz has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Heinz has frequently advertised his partisan liberal views on his personal Twitter feed, including advocating for abortion and putting down former President Donald Trump.


Heinz formerly served as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and as an Obama administration appointee, according to his biography.

Richard Moorhead
