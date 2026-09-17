For a musical celebrity, Jelly Roll doesn’t seem to be rolling in the fans lately.

The rapper-turned-country-singer-turned-lefty-shill was caught on video making a heavily guarded exit from his Nashville bar over the weekend, apparently ready to dodge a pack of paparazzi or a mob of admirers.

But it turns out, he didn’t have much of either.

Jelly Roll has more security than fans pic.twitter.com/vEdH3h6x4g — MAGA Elvis (@BenStanton77) September 14, 2026

In a video posted to the social media platform X late Saturday, and picked up by the country music-centric website Country Chord, Jelly Roll could be seen leaving a street door of the four-story Goodnight Nashville establishment he opened last year. He was preceded and followed by burly men with “Security” T-shirts.

The posse was apparently prepared to make sure Jelly Roll got through a crowd unmolested, but in what had to have been a humiliation for the man, none of it seemed necessary.

Because no one, it seemed, cared a bit.

“Jelly Roll has more security than fans,” the X account that posted the video noted.

That might not have been the case prior to Jelly Roll’s appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in August, when he went on a consecutive-night tear of attacking President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In the process, he all but dared his listeners to simply tune him out if they didn’t like his politics.

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As it turned out, many apparently took him up on the idea, as his social media following sank. That was a sure indication that many in the fan base he’d built his career on were seeing the content of his Kimmel appearances as a sign that he’d turned on them.

There were plenty of social media users who picked up on Jelly Roll’s not-exactly-mobbed moment leaving the bar. And they had plenty to say about it:

Tootsie Roll exits his bar to only a few waiting fans. This should be studied. How to lose millions of fans overnight. — DSKEPTIC (@_DSKEPTIC_) September 14, 2026

He pretends he’s famous and will be mobbed if he doesn’t rush from the building. Except, nobody is as impressed as jelly doughnut thinks they are impressed. — Monty C (@Real_Slurp) September 14, 2026

Loser should hide his face in shame — Jason Starkey (@JasonStarkey4) September 14, 2026

Of course, few things in life are unanimous.

Not all the comments about the video were attacking Jelly Roll — just about 95 percent of them were.

And, clearly, at least a few people were looking at the singer during his quick exit. Note that quick, girlie wave he gave about the 6-second mark. Someone must have been watching him.

But it’s fair to say that interest in his affairs was about as minimal as it could be — and that’s the ultimate humiliation for a “celebrity” in the new media age, when being unnoticed is like being un-alive.

Sometimes, kissing up to the left can be the kiss of death.

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