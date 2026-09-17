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Less than a month after inviting his conservative fan base to take a hike, Jelly Roll is finding Nashville a pretty lonely place to be.
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Less than a month after inviting his conservative fan base to take a hike, Jelly Roll is finding Nashville a pretty lonely place to be. (Georgiana Dallas - WWE / Getty Images)

Watch: Anti-Trump Jelly Roll Suffers the Ultimate Humiliation a Celebrity Can Experience Less Than Month After Turning on Fans

 By Joe Saunders  September 17, 2026 at 4:30am
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For a musical celebrity, Jelly Roll doesn’t seem to be rolling in the fans lately.

The rapper-turned-country-singer-turned-lefty-shill was caught on video making a heavily guarded exit from his Nashville bar over the weekend, apparently ready to dodge a pack of paparazzi or a mob of admirers.

But it turns out, he didn’t have much of either.

In a video posted to the social media platform X late Saturday, and picked up by the country music-centric website Country Chord, Jelly Roll could be seen leaving a street door of the four-story Goodnight Nashville establishment he opened last year. He was preceded and followed by burly men with “Security” T-shirts.

The posse was apparently prepared to make sure Jelly Roll got through a crowd unmolested, but in what had to have been a humiliation for the man, none of it seemed necessary.

Because no one, it seemed, cared a bit.

“Jelly Roll has more security than fans,” the X account that posted the video noted.

That might not have been the case prior to Jelly Roll’s appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in August, when he went on a consecutive-night tear of attacking President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In the process, he all but dared his listeners to simply tune him out if they didn’t like his politics.

Do you have a positive or negative opinion of Jelly Roll?

As it turned out, many apparently took him up on the idea, as his social media following sank. That was a sure indication that many in the fan base he’d built his career on were seeing the content of his Kimmel appearances as a sign that he’d turned on them.

There were plenty of social media users who picked up on Jelly Roll’s not-exactly-mobbed moment leaving the bar. And they had plenty to say about it:

Of course, few things in life are unanimous.

Not all the comments about the video were attacking Jelly Roll — just about 95 percent of them were.

And, clearly, at least a few people were looking at the singer during his quick exit. Note that quick, girlie wave he gave about the 6-second mark. Someone must have been watching him.

Related:
Why Jelly Roll's Betrayal of His Core, Working-Class Fans Made It So Easy for Them to Walk Away

But it’s fair to say that interest in his affairs was about as minimal as it could be — and that’s the ultimate humiliation for a “celebrity” in the new media age, when being unnoticed is like being un-alive.

Sometimes, kissing up to the left can be the kiss of death.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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