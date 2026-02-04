Watch: Anti-Trump Leftists Attack Local Fox Journalists, Destroy Their Equipment With Riot Police Standing 5 Feet Away

Here’s a great way to engender sympathy for your cause if you’re an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester: Violently intimidate the local news stations covering you.

To be fair, the geniuses who did this to a KTTV crew outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles weren’t the brightest. They figured that, since KTTV was a Fox affiliate, they were Fox News.

“Why does Fox News get special access?” protesters could be seen shouting, amidst the obscenities, from the footage on Saturday.

“Get the f*** out of here!” another could be heard yelling as the reporter attempts to speak to her cameraman.

“Why are they allowed to go back and forth?” asked another.

And then there was the requisite individual calling President Donald Trump a pedophile — presumably for the connection he once had with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, before Epstein was a convicted sex offender. Even The New York Times — never loath to point out a connection between Donald Trump and anything, including the second shooter on the grassy knoll if they were given a chance to — admitted the avalanche of evidence that’s been produced, often sloppily redacted if redacted at all, “has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors.”

That doesn’t stop the crazies, though. Anyhow, the rioters finally started to destroy the group’s equipment, cutting cables with a sharp object much to the delight of the small group of masked political hoodlums.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

When you’re done noticing the fact that these people are the scum of the earth, notice this part, too, as the New York Post did in its coverage of the brouhaha:

At least 10 police officers equipped with BB guns, helmets, and batons are visible in the video as the reporter stood back. Other protesters were seen shoving their cell phone cameras into her face.

So not only are the rioters useless enough that they can’t tell the difference between the local Fox affiliate and Fox News (to be fair, these might not be the kind of people that can afford cable, or even a TV if it isn’t “liberated” during whatever riots may be to come), the riot police are similarly useless.

Why? Because welcome to Mayor Karen Bass’ Los Angeles, that’s why.

You’d think that Bass would have learned a lesson about the dangers of non-intervention during the 2025 ICE riots in her city. Or during her decision to go to Ghana as wildfire conditions were ripe in early 2025, and then having to come back to her city ablaze while treating the media like this:

Sky News reporter David Blevins asked the Mayor Karen Bass a few simple questions and she gave him the Mitch McConnell treatment. These people don’t have to answer to you for their incompetence #Newscum and crew pic.twitter.com/uOQ1LlYZpm — JediFiasco (@FiascoJedi) January 9, 2025

But, nope. She’s busy saying that Donald Trump is targeting black journalists, apparently because his Department of Justice had the temerity to arrest Don Lemon for committing an obvious FACE Act violation on camera:

Karen Bass claims Black journalists are being targeted and arrested by the Trump administration, igniting backlash.pic.twitter.com/NvLZBlSd8p — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 3, 2026

Meanwhile, actual journalists (not former journalists, such as current influencers like Lemon) who aren’t committing crimes are being terrorized, and Bass’ riot cops stand by, letting it all happen.

We’re quickly approaching the day where 1) California in general and Los Angeles in particular start electing competent, serious politicians willing to fix their problems or 2) the only people left will be homeless or rock stars living in walled multimillion-dollar mansions they claim are on “stolen land,” a la Billie Eilish. I’m not sure which is more likely, I fear.

