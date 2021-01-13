Three people were arrested over this weekend in Southern California after Black Lives Matter and antifa activists attacked supporters of President Donald Trump in a melee that was caught on camera.

After a number of pro-Trump rioters breached the doors of the Capitol last week during the incursion that has sucked all the air out of the room, it’s as if the country forgot where and how the recent political violence originated. That’s not a defense of those who desecrated our nation’s Capitol last week, but the media sure has been laying it on thick with regard to disavowing riots.

Those who spent much of 2020 burning, rioting, looting, murdering and behaving as overall cancers on our society have been forgotten by the mainstream media which has been basking in the aftermath of the Capitol incursion by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

But the actions of a group in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday were a reminder to the rest of the world how prone the left is to political violence.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Video shared online reportedly from the event shows leftists doing leftist things: Rocks and other projectiles were thrown at cops ahead of a so-called “Patriot March.”

Footage of Antifa and a small group of protestors in San Diego, CA yesterday. Video: @heyguyfox5 pic.twitter.com/KR2Yxkczku — EMG (@emethmedia) January 10, 2021

KUSI-TV reported three arrests were made.

“Three people were arrested on Saturday after members of ANTIFA and BLM arrived at the scheduled, pro-Trump ‘Patriot March’ at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street,” the outlet reported.

The Patriot March was marred by violence before it could even begin, and it reportedly wasn’t because of those darn Trump supporters. Black-clad leftists simply couldn’t handle that conservatives had decided to gather without responding with the kind of violence that sprang up last year in American cities coast to coast.

The KUSI report is here:

Police were hit with rocks and glass bottles, and disrespected by being pelted with eggs, according to KUSI.

There goes the radical left’s almost weeklong love affair with police officers.

“Please clear the area and head away from the scene,” an announcement from a police helicopter told the crowd via loudspeaker, KUSI reported. “Those who remain or return against this lawful order may be cited/arrested and risk exposure to chemical agents and less-lethal force applications.”

KUSI reported that the radical leftists even maced a dog during the ruckus. What did a dog ever do to oppress the left?

ANTIFA maced a dog in Pacific Beach when they confronted a group of pro-Trump demonstrators pic.twitter.com/KzNp7BTIs8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 10, 2021

The San Diego Police Department was active on social media with updates about the unrest throughout the day. The department reported that all those involved in the dustup were gone by around 6 p.m.

Both groups have separated from Hornblend St & Mission Blvd. We will continue to monitor both groups to help facilitate peaceful protests. However, we will not tolerate acts of violence. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 10, 2021

Pacific Beach Update (FINAL 6:06PM):All the groups have left the area. We will always facilitate peaceful protests. However, we will not tolerate acts of violence. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 10, 2021

Of course, the events in San Diego don’t tell us anything we don’t already know. Leftists affiliated with Black Lives Matter and antifa have a propensity toward extreme and violent behavior.

The mainstream media, Democrats, some Republicans and Big Tech’s billionaires have spent the last week expressing shock and outrage at the Capitol incursion.

They’ve blamed President Trump for it, and acted like they’ve never seen such a spectacle.

But those of us who have been paying attention are old enough to remember the violence that occurred in Washington, D.C., over the summer, for example, when leftists of the same stripe caused months of uproar in the city, including setting fire to a historic church in May and attacking Republicans who attended Trump’s nomination acceptance speech at the White House in August.

While the events at the Capitol last week were shameful, the San Diego riot quickly reminded us, at least to a degree, how the country ended up in its current political climate.

The takeaway here, of course, is that violence isn’t the solution to our collective issues as a country. But if one side owns the violence that has plagued us for eight months, it overwhelmingly isn’t the side that voted for the law and order candidate.

