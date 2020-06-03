If he’s guilty, let’s hope he receives the brunt of the punishment that he deserves and is taught a tough lesson.

Two adults, thought to be the parents of 20-year-old Brian Bartels, did the right thing when they escorted him into a police station Monday for his alleged involvement in inciting riots in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The young white man did not appear as tough as he portrayed himself when he dressed in antifa attire and encouraged violence during a peaceful protest in the Steel City.

A video shows a man thought to be Bartels destroying a police cruiser while other demonstrators condemned his actions.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

#BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Police say 20 year old Brian Bartels is the man who incited riots in downtown #Pittsburgh yesterday. This is video taken of him destroying a police cruiser. An arrest warrant has been issued. https://t.co/AFYsrV2vsD *WARNING* Explicit Language pic.twitter.com/CNmoVHx7Fn — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) June 1, 2020

#BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Police issue arrest warrant for 20 year old Brian Bartels. Bartels is accused of inciting riots during #GeorgeFloyd protests in #Pittsburgh Saturday. Police raided his home, found guns, spray paint, say Bartels works for Amazon. https://t.co/pUPE9USfYm pic.twitter.com/9YKrC6RrsN — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) June 1, 2020

Should Brian Bartels face the maximum punishment if found guilty? Yes No

99% (1555 Votes) 1% (15 Votes)

People with attitudes like this have fueled the violence that has erupted out of protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Antifa members and radical leftists want to portray power and fear when in reality they are cowards.

Bartels now faces multiple charges that include rioting, reckless endangerment and vandalism, according to a KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

“You’re not helping us,” one person yelled at the young man thought to be Bartels in the video.

The young man returned the remarks with an obscene gesture.

It’s clear from his actions that the antifa kid didn’t care about participating in a peaceful protest of Floyd’s death, but rather was there to cause mayhem and destroy police property.

Bartels did not appear so defiant and tough as he walked into the police station Monday.

#BREAKING 20 year Brian Bartels just turned himself in at police headquarters. He is facing numerous charges in relation to Saturday’s protests. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zCBiaZwCtd — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 1, 2020

JUST IN— mugshot of Brian Bartels. He’s the 20-year-old police say instigated Saturday’s riot downtown Pittsburgh. He turned himself in and is free on bond. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/vb6u55sBgI — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) June 3, 2020

The actions of violent leftists only affirm President Donald Trump’s declaration of antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Somewhere along the way, Brian Bartels apparently became involved with the wrong crowd and made the wrong choices. From viewing his actions, he seems to have the persona of a privileged kid who thought he could do anything without fear of justice catching up to him.

He thought wrong.

