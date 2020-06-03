SECTIONS
Watch Antifa Kid Turn Himself In to Police, Doesn't Look So Tough Now

By Del Duduit
Published June 3, 2020 at 10:13am
If he’s guilty, let’s hope he receives the brunt of the punishment that he deserves and is taught a tough lesson.

Two adults, thought to be the parents of 20-year-old Brian Bartels, did the right thing when they escorted him into a police station Monday for his alleged involvement in inciting riots in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The young white man did not appear as tough as he portrayed himself when he dressed in antifa attire and encouraged violence during a peaceful protest in the Steel City.

A video shows a man thought to be Bartels destroying a police cruiser while other demonstrators condemned his actions.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Should Brian Bartels face the maximum punishment if found guilty?

People with attitudes like this have fueled the violence that has erupted out of protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Antifa members and radical leftists want to portray power and fear when in reality they are cowards.

Bartels now faces multiple charges that include rioting, reckless endangerment and vandalism, according to a KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

“You’re not helping us,” one person yelled at the young man thought to be Bartels in the video.

The young man returned the remarks with an obscene gesture.

It’s clear from his actions that the antifa kid didn’t care about participating in a peaceful protest of Floyd’s death, but rather was there to cause mayhem and destroy police property.

Bartels did not appear so defiant and tough as he walked into the police station Monday.

The actions of violent leftists only affirm President Donald Trump’s declaration of antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Somewhere along the way, Brian Bartels apparently became involved with the wrong crowd and made the wrong choices. From viewing his actions, he seems to have the persona of a privileged kid who thought he could do anything without fear of justice catching up to him.

He thought wrong.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Del Duduit
Del Duduit's work has been honored by The Associated Press and statewide news organizations, and his interviews with professional athletes of faith have resulted in several published books and articles. His weekly blog focuses on stories of inspiration, faith and conservative values.
Education
Bachelor's degree from Ohio University in sport sciences







