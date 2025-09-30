Share
Commentary

Watch: Antifa Radicals Lose Their Nerve When Formidable MAGA Patriot Enters the Fray

 By Michael Schwarz  September 30, 2025 at 9:20am
Antifa radicals have had their minds warped by a neo-Marxist ideology that divides the world into oppressors and oppressed. Worse yet, physical characteristics alone, such as skin color, dictate one’s membership in either category.

Thus, when a “person of color” refuses to validate radicals’ deranged, dichotomous worldview, they do not know how to behave.

A perfect illustration of this phenomenon occurred Sunday in Portland, Oregon, when a brave and physically imposing black man in a “Make America Great Again” hat arrived to show support for a female conservative journalist outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

In November, legendary actor Denzel Washington confirmed that he would return for the fourth and fifth installments of his popular, crime-fighting, action film series “The Equalizer,” per Esquire.

The best way to describe the Portland black man in the MAGA hat is that he gave off “equalizer” vibes.

In addition to donning a white MAGA hat, the equalizer carried an American flag over his shoulder.

Moreover, the equalizer appeared in a timely fashion to defend a young woman threatened by thugs.

The young woman in question, reporter Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial, posted a clip of the incident to the social media platform X.

Was Trump right to declare antifa domestic terrorists?

“Oh, hey,” the unassuming equalizer said as he shook the hand of an Asian man providing security for Daviscourt. “I seen you on YouTube. I was watching on live, and you were protecting a female.”

“Yep,” Daviscourt replied, apparently from behind the camera.

The Asian man then pointed in the reporter’s direction, at which point the equalizer extended his hand to shake hers.

“I came down here because of you,” the equalizer said.

“Thank you!” Daviscourt replied.

“Because I seen you on YouTube,” he continued. “There was a guy watching you. And I seen everyone, and I was like, I told my girl, I was like, ‘No, f*** that, I gotta go down there.'”

Daviscourt repeated her expressions of gratitude.

The equalizer then engaged in some banter with the protesters. He asked them if they had jobs. One protester claimed to work at Taco Bell, for which the equalizer expressed respect.

“What do you do?” the equalizer fearlessly asked another protester. “Take off your mask. Let me see.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Meanwhile, a separate video of the incident showed the equalizer peacefully waving his American flag. One masked antifa protester, undoubtedly confused by actual courage, insisted that the equalizer “should be on the right side.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

“His Black skin is like kryptonite to them. They won’t touch him. Their cognitive dissonance must be wild,” one X user wrote.

Less than 90 minutes earlier, Daviscourt had posted a video of the antifa thugs surrounding her and her security guard. This video, or one similar to it, most likely prompted the equalizer to act.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Earlier this month, following the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump designated antifa a domestic terror organization.

Then, on Saturday, Trump announced the deployment of troops.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” the president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Those troops, of course, will help root out the antifa terrorists.

In the meantime, though, the equalizer seems to have things under control. We could use a few hundred more like him across the country.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
